Yankees Get 100.5 MPH Relief Dominator in Shock Trade Idea for $2.5 Million Vet

The New York Yankees have already built what appears to be a solid back end of their bullpen for 2025. They added closer Devin Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on December 13, and he brings a unique pitch he calls the “Airbender” — his unique version of a changeup — that led him to a 36-save season in 2023. He recorded 14 more in 2024 after stress fractures in his spine cost him the first half of the season.

Setting the table for Williams will be nine-year veteran journeyman Luke Weaver, who suddenly emerged as a legitimate closer when he took over the role down the stretch from Clay Holmes last season. Weaver saved four games in September, plus another four in the postseason, playing a vital role in getting the Yankees to their first World Series in 15 years.

But the Yankees are still seeking additional relief help. They’ve reportedly looked at San Diego Padres free agent closer Tanner Scott, but have since moved on — again, according to media reports — to former Texas Rangers lefty Andrew Chafin.

Solid Yankees Bullpen Disguises Hidden Weaknesses

A new and perhaps shocking trade idea would see the Yankees go in an entirely different direction and at the same time, minimize their risk of a late-season bullpen collapse while also setting themselves up in the closer’s role for, potentially, several years to come.

The problems with the all-important late-innings bullpen game for the Yankees right now can be summed up in two words: age, and injuries. Either of those factors could spoil what now appears to be favorable odds of a run back to the American League East pennant and second-straight appearance in the World Series. The two pitchers being counted upon by the Yankees to shorten games, Williams and Weaver, are 30 and 31 years old respectively. Williams, as mentioned previously, has a recent history of serious back injury — just last year.

Williams has another problem as well, though it’s an issue more for the Yankees future than the 2025 season. He is pitching on a one-year, $8.6 million contract and becomes a free agent heading into 2026, leaving the Yankees once again searching for closer.

Weaver, on the other hand, is simply a pitcher coming off a career season — or really, half season. His projected performance in 2025, according to Fangraphs, shows a significant dropoff — a 3.68 ERA in 70 innings pitched compared to the 2.89 in 84 he racked up in 2024.

Shocking Deal Makes Sense for Both Teams

A trade sending Weaver to the Minnesota Twins for fireballer Jhoan Duran, whose fastball averaged 100.5 mph last season per Statcast ranking him in the 100th percentile of all MLB pitchers, would be a stunner to Yankee fans, but both teams have specific reasons why the trade could happen, and be a win-win.

Weaver is owed just $2.5 million this season making him an attractive option for a team always looking to reduce its financial commitments. Minnesota is just such a team.

Duran makes more money, $4.125 million in 2025, but comes with two years of team control. That means, Duran takes over the Yankee closer’s role at a relative bargain price if Williams departs in free agency. Plus, Duran is simply a younger (27 years old) and better pitcher than Weaver. For his career, Duran already has a 4.9 Wins Above Replacement total in 174 games, compared to a 2.6 WAR in 206 games for Weaver.

With Weaver still projected to put up solid if not spectacular numbers in 2025 at a lower price, he may be just what the Twins are looking for. While Duran could dominate eighth-inning assignments with his overpowering velocity, setting batters up to be even more puzzled by Weaver’s Airbender than they already are. With 33 days remaining before spring training games begin, will the Yankees be willing to give up one of last season’s postseason heroes for future Yankee closer dominance with this unexpected trade idea?