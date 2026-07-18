Yankees Get Final Answer on Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, don’t expect the Yankees to prioritize an upgrade at shortstop, where Anthony Volpe and José Caballero continue to split time,” the report noted. “That means Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor isn’t a fit in the Bronx. Even amid news that the Mets are open to listening to offers for Lindor, they are still ‘very unlikely,’ per Heyman, to deal the five-time All-Star. Even if that wasn’t the case, don’t expect Lindor to be switching boroughs any time soon.”

While landing Lindor could help ease some of the sting the Yankees and their fans felt when Juan Soto chose to sign with the Mets over a return to the Bronx, it appears unlikely to happen this year. Other MLB insiders have indicated that the Mets could be more willing to listen to trade offers for Lindor in the coming offseason, but the Yankees have more immediate needs to address to boost their playoff odds.

The Yankees have been connected to some big names, with San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller at the top of the list. It’s not clear yet whether the Padres will be willing to part with their 2025 addition, but MLB.com’s Mike Lupica believes he would be the perfect fit for the Yankees.

“Even as strong as the starting pitching has been when healthy, they have to look at improving that as well, if only because the kid who has been their ace — Cam Schlittler — is moving up on the kind of innings count unlike anything he has yet seen in his career,” Lupica wrote. “And they once again look to need bullpen help, as solid as Bednar has been. It is one of the reasons why you are starting to hear the Yankees in rumors involving Padres closer Mason Miller, even at this time when they can’t hit.

Anthony Volpe Faces Uncertain Future

It’s not clear if Volpe will remain with the Yankees beyond the trade deadline. SI.com’s Devon Platana identified the struggling shortstop as one of the top four Yankees players who could be traded, suggesting the team might parlay his potential to a deadline deal.

“Still, Volpe’s above-average defensive play gives him decent trade value, as does his age (25) and remaining team control (two arbitration years),” Platana wrote. “Another team might look at those facts and be willing to take the New York native on as a rehabilitation project. If that’s the case, the Yankees shouldn’t say no, regardless of what the return looks like, since Volpe’s bat isn’t helping and his value might drop in the offseason.”