Yankees Get Good News on Hunter Goodman Trade Rumor Before Critical Series Begins

The New York Yankees could soon have the chance to address their most glaring lineup need.

The team is expected to address their offensive woes at catcher ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and their path to one of the top targets could soon be clearing. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported on Thursday that the Colorado Rockies could be more inclined to part ways with catcher Hunter Goodman, which could fit into New York’s plans.

Time is Right for Yankees to Land Hunter Goodman

The Yankees have struggled at the plate at times since star Aaron Judge hit the injured list, with the catcher position one of the biggest areas of concern. The Yankees are trying to maintain ground in the AL East, with the Boston Red Sox surging behind them after a 15-game winning streak and a critical series against the NL East-contending Philadelphia Phillies starting on Friday.

Despite the challenges the team has faced, the Yankees could have an opportunity to upgrade their hitting at catcher by landing Goodman. Castillo reported that the Rockies could see this as the perfect time to trade the catcher, while his value is still at its peak.

“The most intriguing case is catcher Hunter Goodman,” Castillo reported. “A two-time All-Star with tons of power and a high strikeout rate, Goodman could fetch the Rockies a haul since he has three years of club control after this season, there’s a dearth of available right-handed hitters on the market, and a few contenders could use an upgrade at catcher. Teams, including the New York Yankees, have inquired. The Rockies could decide to keep Goodman for their rebuild, but his value might not climb any higher.”

Castillo noted that the Rockies are one of just three teams to become “declared unloaders” at the trade deadline, with the front office under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta expected to take an aggressive approach.

Aaron Judge Injury Could Force Yankees to Get Aggressive

The Yankees had already been expected to take an active approach at the trade deadline, but a new update on Judge could force them to adopt an even more aggressive approach. The team moved him to the 60-day injured list, with speculation that he could miss well into the fall with a rib injury.

CBS Sports reporter Dayn Perry noted that the Yankees are looking to make “multiple splashes” ahead of next month’s trade deadline — with Judge’s injury pushing the plans.

“The priority item remains an upgrade at the catcher position, and like so many other contenders they also want to fortify the bullpen,” Perry wrote. “Now, though, they may also be in the market for a right-handed-batting outfielder, ESPN reports. That’s in direct response to the ongoing absence of reigning MVP Aaron Judge, who’s been sidelined since the end of May with a ribcage injury and still has no clear timetable for his return.”