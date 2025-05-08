Yankees Get Good News on Giancarlo Stanton’s Return

The first-place New York Yankees may get even more powerful in the not-so-distant future.

The Yankees expect designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played this season while nursing elbow tendinitis in both arms, to be available to return when he is first eligible to come off the injured list, on or about May 27.

Stanton took live batting practice off Yankees reliever Jake Cousins on Tuesday, and according to ESPN he saw 10 pitches and hit a ground ball to shortstop and walked in two plate appearances.

Stanton, who has hit .241/.323/.483 with 162 homers in seven seasons with the Yankees, was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL last week in a technical move to create roster flexibility.

The earliest he is eligible to come off the IL is May 27, and he said he expects to do a minor-league rehab assignment. Stanton also said he hopes to continue taking live batting practice at Yankee Stadium but will assess how he feels as he ramps up for a return.

“It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions],” Stanton told ESPN, “and how I feel in those at-bats.”

Rich Get Richer

Yankees fans fretted Stanton’s injuries when it was announced he would start the year on the IL. But thus far, his absence has not adversely affected their offense.

Aside from leading its division, New York leads the American League in runs scored as of May 8 (206). The Yanks trail only the Chicago Cubs (223) for most runs in all of baseball.

Plus, New York is getting a robust contribution from its DH spot, slashing .293/.370/.612 with 11 homers, 12 doubles and 27 runs scored that position in 2025. Those marks only trail the Yankees’ right field spot, which has been manned by Aaron Judge — who is off to a historic start to his season.

Stanton is solely a designated hitter, ditching his position in the outfield due to a variety of injuries to his arms and legs. So when he is pain-free enough to hit every day, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is going to start playing him.

“I know when G’s in there, he’s ready to go,” Boone said, according to ESPN.com. “He’s not going to be in there if he doesn’t feel like he can be really productive, so I know when that time comes, when he’s ready to do that, we should be in a good spot.

Rice Rice Baby

Most of that is due to the breakout season from Ben Rice, who at eight homers and a .904 OPS through 131 plate appearances — 96 of which have come as a DH — is on pace to hit about 25-30 home runs this season.

Aside from Rice, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is also off to an excellent start, slashing .341/.391/.464 with 11 extra-base hits and 21 runs scored.

Rice’s playing time may get cut when Stanton returns, but again having Rice as one of the team’s most effective bats also stands to help the veterans. Goldschmidt, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal in the off-season, and Stanton are each 35-plus years old and hit right-handed.

Though Rice has mostly been a DH this season, he can also play first base. Plus, having him as a left-handed bat, especially at lefty-friendly Yankee Stadium, will be beneficial, especially since the Yankees have a right-heavy lineup and mainly faced right-handed starting pitchers.