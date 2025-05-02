Yankees Get More Bad News With 1-Time All-Star’s Injury Update

The New York Yankees open their May slate of games atop the AL East standings at 18-13.

The Bronx Bombers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the way of injuries, however, starting with 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole being shut down for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery during Spring Training.

The latest addition to New York’s makeshift hospital ward came on Friday, with the news that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was being placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain.

Chisholm Jr. suffered the injury on Tuesday during the Yankees’ 15-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles. With the 27-year-old on the shelf, fans can expect to see Pablo Reyes and/or Oswald Peraza filling in at the keystone.

All or Nothing Start to 2025 Season For Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. has been one of the more exciting players with a solid power and speed combination since breaking into the big leagues in 2020 with the Miami Marlins.

The native of the Bahamas has continued showcasing his dual-threat ability through the early part of the 2025 season, racking up a team-leading six stolen bases as well as seven home runs (fourth-most) through his first 30 games this year. Chisholm Jr. has been the epitome of feast or famine so far across his 125 plate appearances during the 2025 campaign, however, with an abysmal .181/.304/.410 triple slash.

He ranks last on the team in batting average and eighth (out of 13) in on-base percentage. More than one-third of Chisholm Jr.’s 19 hits have been home runs, as he’s added just three doubles and nine singles to his tally as well.

The one-time All-Star has the fourth most strikeouts in the American League (39) and his 31.2% strikeout rate would be a career-high. If he can return healthy in the near future, Chisholm Jr. may be due for some positive regression, however, as he’s been unlucky with a .200 batting average on balls in play (BABIP).

Either way, the loss of the sixth-year pro is massive. The offense was already dealing with the absence of five-time All-Star and former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who was recently transferred to the 60-day IL due to an elbow issue.

Injuries Have Plagued Chisholm Jr. During Career

Injuries are nothing new for Chisholm Jr., who’s gained a reputation as being one of the most intriguing and flashy — and at times over the top — stars in the game this decade.

After debuting with 21 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, he played in 124 contests during his 2021 rookie season. Chisholm Jr. was then limited to 60 and 97 contests in 2022 and 2023, respectively, before bouncing back to appear in a career-high 147 tilts between the Marlins and Yankees in 2024.

The former “MLB The Show” cover athlete has only played in more than 100 games twice in his four full seasons and the latest news may threaten his chances of doing so in 2025.