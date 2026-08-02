Yankees Get More Bad Trade News After Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

“Another sign Mason Miller almost certainly isn’t going anywhere: Two days before the trade deadline, Padres manager Craig Stammen has summoned his star closer for a five-out save attempt against the Giants,” Stavenhagen noted. “Miller last went more than three outs on June 23, when he recorded a two-inning save versus the Braves.”

There had already been signs that the Padres were reluctant to trade Miller. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported that the team would only consider a trade package similar to what they gave up when landing Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, a group of top prospects that included James Wood and CJ Abrams.

And even then, Bowden added, the Padres might still be inclined to decline.

“Similarly, Mason Miller isn’t going anywhere,” Bowden wrote. “Teams may offer the Padres their best prospect and the answer will still be no. The only way he is traded is if it’s a Juan Soto-type deal where the Padres get four top-10 prospects in return. As of this writing, no one has made an offer close to that.”

Yankees Still Have Other Trade Deadline Priorities

While the Yankees have some needs in their starting pitching staff and bullpen, the most pressing needs could be on offense. The team is reportedly active in finding an offensive upgrade at catcher, and already made a minor move at the position.

As Randy Miller of NJ.com reported, the team shipped reliever Camilo Doval for some long-term investments at catcher.

“A disaster since joining the Yankees in a trade last summer, Doval was dealt to the Pirates for two minor leaguers Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Passon first reported,” Miller noted. “The Yankees are receiving Double-A catcher Omar Alfonzo, the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s rankings, plus 18-year-old rookie league outfielder Luis Cruz, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.”

The Yankees have been connected to some much bigger names at catcher ahead of the trade deadline, including top target Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies have reportedly set a high asking price, with several teams in the running to land him.