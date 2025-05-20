Yankees Get Surprise Trade Proposal for $325 Million Star

The New York Yankees are no strangers to acquiring superstar talent. Alex Rodriguez, Gerrit Cole, and Juan Soto are all recent examples of the evil empire flexing their muscles at the entire baseball world. But what happens when acquiring one of those star players doesn’t work out the way the Bronx Bombers intend?

Enter Giancarlo Stanton, whom the Yankees acquired after his incredible MVP season in 2017. While Stanton has been good, his .806 OPS as a Yankee pales in comparison to his .914 mark as a Marlin. With the Yankees receiving contributions from up-and-coming players, some have wondered if New York should deal the $325 million star.

According to Zachary Howell of Clutch Sports, the Yankees could have a trade partner for the Former MVP.

“He outplayed almost every other Yankee during their run to the World Series last season,” said Howell. “He showed nothing that would hint that he couldn’t do that for another team if they got him to the playoffs. However, the Yankees might no longer need him thanks to the emergence of Ben Rice… However, that doesn’t make him undesirable for a team looking for a surplus of talent, like the Mariners.”

A legendary career

Stanton has been one of the premier power hitters of this generation. In his 15-year big league career, the 35-year-old has slashed .257/.345/.525 with a .871 OPS. He has mashed 429 career homers, including 59 in his 2017 MVP season. The Mariners have been sorely lacking a hitter with as much thump as Stanton for quite some time.

Unfortunately for Stanton, injuries have been a big part of his game recently. The five-time All-Star has missed at least 40 games in every season since 2020, and has not appeared in at least 150 since 2018. The 6-foot-6 behemoth has yet to appear in a game this season for the Yankees as he recovers from tendinitis in his elbows.

Stanton also profiles primarily as a designated hitter. Due to his advanced age and low sprint speed, he has not played the field since 2023, where he registered -3 defensive runs saved above average.

The other variable with this deal is the money. Stanton currently has 3 years and $66 million left on his deal before a 2028 Club option presents itself. Additionally, Stanton has a no-trade clause, so he would need to greenlight a move to Seattle.

At this point in his career, Stanton is no longer the bona fide 50-homer, MVP caliber player he once was, but he is still a dangerous bat.

The Mariners could use the boost

The Seattle Mariners could be interested in their services as he can fill a major need in Seattle. Last season, Seattle’s offense was at times anemic. By season’s end, they ranked 22nd in team OPS and failed to make the postseason. This was despite a pitching staff that ranked second in the majors with a 3.49 ERA.

New York would likely want an arm in return, as Seattle has a plethora of talented pitchers. While the price may not be steep, Stanton could provide a huge power boost to one of the American League’s best teams for their playoff push.