Yankees Get Tough Message Amid Dodgers Series

The New York Yankees were hoping to get some redemption against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, May 31, but the Dodgers showed up and proved why they are the defending champs. The New York Yankees got absolutely smashed by the Dodgers in a 18-2 final tally, so it wasn’t a pretty picture.

The Dodgers scored four and six runs in the first and second inning, and they added four more runs in the fifth inning, one in seventh and three in eight. The Yankee scored runs in the fourth and eighth innings.

The win happened on the birthday of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. After the game, he had a strong message for the Yankees, and maybe it will motivate them to show up the next time around.

Dodgers Manager Gives Lengthy Message on Yankees Defeat

Roberts was beaming after the strong Dodgers win. He praised the team’s offense and their ability to come back after the loss in the previous game in the series.

“I think last night what we did offensively, we just took it into today, beat the starter,” Roberts said. “I thought we did a good job of getting to the fastball, just kind of kept the line moving, just taking really good at-bats — swinging at strikes, taking balls.”

He added, “The last couple of weeks have certainly been a grind with all the stuff we’ve been going through. But obviously, when you get the Yankees, and the fans get into it, it just kind of infuses some excitement into the clubhouse. And, you know, guys showed up and gave the fans what they wanted — and it’s been a fun series for us.”

Roberts also gave props to Landon Knack, who pitched six solid innings. Knack recorded six strikeouts during the game. “Then, you know, Landon getting through six and being able to pitch with the lead was also big to help us reset the pen,” Roberts said.

A Tough Atmosphere for the New York Yankees

Dodgers field is a difficult atmosphere for any team playing the Dodgers but especially the Yankees. This rivalry goes way back, and it’s easy to feel that on game day. Roberts addressed that crazy energy that was in the stadium during the game and how it may have helped the Dodgers.

“It’s contagious,” he said of the atmosphere. “You know, people talk about things like hitting being contagious and losing and all that stuff. There are just guys that want to get up to bat, and the pitcher out there — I’m sure they feel it.”

He added, “It’s just that adrenaline, that emotion in the dugout. And the fans were in it from pitch one, so it was kind of like that playoff environment.”

In general, Rodgers talked about how “good” it felt the beat the Yankees, who he considers a strong team, at home. “It always feels good to beat the Yankees,” he said. “They’re the class of the American League right now. Any time you can beat those guys, you feel good.”