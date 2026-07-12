Yankees Get Unexpected Good News in Latest Mason Miller Trade Rumor

“Since we made the deal last year, he’s performed as good as you could want somebody to perform. We made the deal with the intention that Mason is going to be here for a long time. He’s done an unbelievable job. And our intent is still the same as when we made the deal last year.”

The Padres are 47-48 this season, 13.5 games out of the lead in the NL West and remain on the fringes of the wild card picture. The team’s performance over the coming weeks could dictate the approach they take to the August trade deadline, with the Yankees and other potential Miller suitors likely following along closely.

Yankees Urged to Make Strong Offer for Mason Miller

The Yankees have been seen as a frontrunner to land Miller if the Padres should decide to part with him, and SI.com reporter Michael Rosenstein suggested that general manager Brian Cashman should make an enticing offer.

“If Cashman is willing to trade top prospects like shortstop Dax Kilby and right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, his first call should be to the Padres for All-Star closer Mason Miller,” Rosenstein wrote.

Rosenstein added that Miller is at the top of his game, ranking third in MLB with 23 saves and a stellar 0.96 ERA through 36 appearances.

“Miller is well on his way to topping his 2024 campaign, when he was an American League Rookie of the Year candidate with the Athletics while posting a career-best 28 saves,” Rosenstein wrote. “Just keep in mind that the 27-year-old Miller is making $4 million this season and remains under team control through 2029. So he won’t come cheap, especially when factoring in what the Padres gave up to get him last year. But that’s why you have prospects.”