Yankees Get Unexpected Good News in Latest Mason Miller Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees were considered a long shot to land coveted trade target Mason Miller, but their odds of acquiring the star San Diego Padres closer may have just gotten a bit shorter.
The Yankees have been named as a top team to acquire Miller if the Padres made an abrupt change of course on their closer, who came to the team in a blockbuster trade last summer. The Yankees have a strong need in their bullpen, and San Diego’s precarious playoff odds could push them into selling off assets.
The Yankees may have just gotten some new hope on Miller with a statement from the Padres general manager.
Yankees Could Have New Hope for Mason Miller
As MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell noted, the Padres have “no shortage of players who other teams might covet,” with Miller undoubtedly the top prize. While Padres general manager A.J. Preller noted that the team has no immediate plans to trade their star closer, Cassavell pointed out that he “didn’t rule it out” in a statement this week.
“Let’s go get ready for Day 2 of the Draft tomorrow, and let’s go win a couple more games and hopefully put our team in a better spot,” Preller said. “Obviously, Mason is the best in the game. So you’re always going to have people that are going to be interested in somebody that’s the best in their craft and at what they do.
“Since we made the deal last year, he’s performed as good as you could want somebody to perform. We made the deal with the intention that Mason is going to be here for a long time. He’s done an unbelievable job. And our intent is still the same as when we made the deal last year.”
The Padres are 47-48 this season, 13.5 games out of the lead in the NL West and remain on the fringes of the wild card picture. The team’s performance over the coming weeks could dictate the approach they take to the August trade deadline, with the Yankees and other potential Miller suitors likely following along closely.
Yankees Urged to Make Strong Offer for Mason Miller
The Yankees have been seen as a frontrunner to land Miller if the Padres should decide to part with him, and SI.com reporter Michael Rosenstein suggested that general manager Brian Cashman should make an enticing offer.
“If Cashman is willing to trade top prospects like shortstop Dax Kilby and right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, his first call should be to the Padres for All-Star closer Mason Miller,” Rosenstein wrote.
Rosenstein added that Miller is at the top of his game, ranking third in MLB with 23 saves and a stellar 0.96 ERA through 36 appearances.
“Miller is well on his way to topping his 2024 campaign, when he was an American League Rookie of the Year candidate with the Athletics while posting a career-best 28 saves,” Rosenstein wrote. “Just keep in mind that the 27-year-old Miller is making $4 million this season and remains under team control through 2029. So he won’t come cheap, especially when factoring in what the Padres gave up to get him last year. But that’s why you have prospects.”
Yankees Get Unexpected Good News in Latest Mason Miller Trade Rumor