Yankees Face Giancarlo Stanton Decision Ahead of 2027 Season

The New York Yankees watched Giancarlo Stanton miss more than five months of the 2026 season with a series of calf and side injuries. He made it back for the postseason but managed only two pinch-hit appearances in the ALDS, striking out in both.

Stanton turns 37 next month. The injuries have piled up across multiple seasons with little signs of slowing down.

According to Yankees insider Gary Phillips, Stanton’s future with the Yankees is now considered ‘murky’.

What the Contract Looks Like

Stanton is owed $25 million in 2027, but the Marlins are on the hook for $10 million of that sum as part of the original 13-year, $325 million deal he signed with Miami in 2014. The Yankees’ actual cost next season is $15 million.

Beyond that, Stanton has a $25 million club option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout. Miami covers $10 million of that figure as well.

The franchise has absorbed larger departures before. Aaron Hicks still had roughly $27 million remaining when the team released him in 2023. DJ LeMahieu cost approximately $22 million when the Yankees cut him. The precedent for eating money to clear a roster spot is well established in the Bronx.

Why It Is Not That Simple

Stanton is not just another aging contract. He is a former NL MVP, 44 home runs shy of 500 for his career, and widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse alongside Aaron Judge.

When healthy, he can still produce. After returning from elbow injuries in 2025, Stanton crushed 24 home runs with a .944 OPS in just 77 games. The power is real when his body allows it.

The 2026 sample made the picture harder to read. Three home runs and a .724 OPS across 24 games before the injuries took over. His bat speed and hard-hit numbers dipped, but drawing conclusions from that small a window is difficult to justify.

The roster complicates things further. Ben Rice and Luis García Jr. both filled the first base and DH roles. Judge would benefit from additional DH days in his age-35 campaign. The at-bats Stanton needs to stay sharp may not be available even if he stays healthy.

Final Word for the Yankees

The clock is ticking. The roster needs to get younger and more durable. Stanton’s place in Yankees history is secure.

Whether his place on the 2027 roster is remains the question.