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Yankees Send Parting Message to Former Star After Retirement Announcement

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Former New York Yankees IF Gio Urshela
Getty
Ex-New York Yankees IF Gio Urshela announced his retirement this week

Nearly one month after signing a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins, Gio Urshela was released prior to the 2026 MLB season.

He didn’t land with another team before Opening Day, and he’s spent the first 45-plus games of the year unemployed.

Urshela had stints with the Cleveland Guardians (2015, 2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2018), New York Yankees (2019-2021), Minnesota Twins (2022), Los Angeles Angels (2023), Detroit Tigers (2024), Atlanta Braves (2024), and Oakland A’s (2025) — but he’s perhaps remembered most for his Yankees tenure.

After Urshela announced his retirement via Instagram on Monday, the Yankees hit the comment section to bid him farewell.

“Congratulations on a fantastic career, Gio!! Wishing you all the best in this next chapter 🙌💙,” the team replied on Ursehla’s announcement.

Urshela’s Farewell Post

Gio Urshela

GettyEx-Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is retiring from MLB at the age of 34

In his 11-year career, Urshela hit .270 with 73 home runs, 352 RBIs, and 759 hits.

His best season came with the Yankees in 2019 when he hit .314/.355/.534 with a career-high 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. He also hit a grand slam in the 2020 AL Wild Card Series against his former team, the then Cleveland Indians — one of the more memorable moments of his career.

Urshela reflected on all the memories he made in the majors in a lengthy Instagram post where he announced he was hanging up his cleats.

“Today is the day,” Urshela posted. “The day you never dream about, the day you never imagine, the day you never expect to come… but deep down you know that one day it will arrive.

“Today is the day to close this chapter as a professional player, and this is not a moment to be sad, it is a moment to be grateful to God for allowing me to play this beautiful sport that changed my life. Through baseball, I met wonderful people, people who contributed so much to my career and helped shape me into the person l am today.

“To my parents and brothers, whom I love so much, thank you for everything, for being there during those difficult moments that we were able to overcome together. … Dad will no longer have to spend so much time away from home. You have no idea how happy I am to finally spend more time with you.”

Yankees Fans Wish Urshela Well in Retirement

Gio Urshela

GettyNew York Yankees fans wished former IF Gio Urshela well in retirement

The Yankees weren’t the only ones to comment on Urshela’s post.

Several fans hit the comment section to express their gratitude for the three years the former infielder spent in New York.

“You are the best! One of the most fun Yankees there was! Congratulations on a great career Gio,” one fan stated.

“Hell of a run bro! May God continue to bless you greatly in the path you decide to take in your new phase!” another replied.

“Congratulations Gio! A great example in every way, Now I’m sure you’ll contribute a lot to our baseball from another facet! Hits! 🔥🙌👏,” a third fan posted.

“Yankees should have never traded you! Thank you for the good times on the Yankees. 🙏🏽🇨🇴,” exclaimed one user.

“Thank you Gio once a Yankee always a Yankee,” remarked another user.

“Can’t tell you how upset I was when the yanks let you go, such a great player with a great attitude.. gracias por todo Pacero ❤️ 🇨🇴,” a third user wrote.

Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. He has more than a decade of experience working for both local and national news outlets covering the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, college football, and MMA. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Athlon Sports, The Hockey News, the Nashville Scene, SB Nation, and Yardbarker. More about Michael Gallagher

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Yankees Send Parting Message to Former Star After Retirement Announcement

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