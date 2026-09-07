Yankees Give Strong Indication on Aaron Judge’s Next Step

The New York Yankees are ready for the return of Aaron Judge, and the team’s network is helping to hype up his late-season comeback.

Judge has been out for months while dealing with the lingering effects of a broken rib. He has been working steadily through rehab, with an expected final step coming this week.

With Judge’s return now expected to come in a matter of days, the YES Network is helping to build anticipation.

Yankees Network Building Up to Aaron Judge Return

The network, which is partially owned by the Yankees, posted a video on Monday with a simple message.

“Returning soon,” the post read.

The video showed images of the number 99 across New York City, building up to a shot of Judge jogging up the steps of the dugout and toward the field.

The post drew a big reaction from Yankees fans, who have been waiting for Judge’s return since he first went on the injured list in the late spring. The Yankees remain in the thick of the playoff race, with Judge returning in time for the team to make a late run.

Aaron Judge Takes Big Step Forward

Though the Yankees were off on Monday, Judge was scheduled to face live pitching for the first time since he went down with a broken rib in late May, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported. The report added that Judge would be on track to join his team for their homestand against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.