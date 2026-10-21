Yankees GM Brian Cashman Makes Important Statement on Aaron Judge’s Health

With the 2026 MLB season officially over for the New York Yankees, the organization held a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on a range of topics.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media first. Cashman also confirmed that he had agreed to a contract extension with the franchise.

One of the key topics was the health of superstar Aaron Judge, who missed much of the 2026 season with a rib injury before sitting out the postseason with a calf strain. Cashman provided an update on both injuries.

Cashman Makes Statement on Judge’s Health

The longtime Yankees GM provided an update on Judge’s calf and rib injuries, noting that the latter still requires a few more steps before the team can fully clear him.

However, the organization appears optimistic that Judge will be ready to go without any limitations this winter or when spring training begins.

“We did exit interviews with everybody, including Aaron Judge. He was not available to us in the postseason. There was no willy-nilly-ness over that. He was just not physically able to pose for us because of the calf. In terms of the rib, we did the exit physicals and that all came out fine for us,” Cashman said.

“We do have a follow-up with specialist Dr. Pearl that has to take place still, just to be certain because that’s the expert in this field. And then once he weighs in, we’ll have that all firmed up one way or the other. But as of right now, we feel like we’re in a good place, and he can take advantage of the rest of the winter and be ready to go when spring training starts.”

Brian Cashman gives an update on Aaron Judge’s injuries heading into next season https://t.co/upEXvrLeRQ — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 21, 2026