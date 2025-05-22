Yankees GM Hesitant to Trade for $260 Million Star Despite Clear Need

The New York Yankees‘ offense has been everything they wished for to start the 2025 season. The Bronx Bombers lead the MLB in OPS, slugging, and home runs. Even with the offense being lights out, the Yankees have a glaring hole in their lineup: third base. Starting third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle earlier this month and isn’t expected to return this season.

Despite the obvious need at third, GM Brian Cashman was reluctant to share any plans with the New York Post.

“You try to go to the marketplace and figure things out, between what we have and what we don’t have, and try to run into some opportunities. They’ve been doing what we’d hoped…It’s hard to make improvements this part of the season. We’ve got what we’ve got. We’ll assess it and move forward with opportunities as they start to present themselves at whatever positions they do.”

Even with these comments, the Yankees should be expected to dip into the third base trade market. Luckily, there’s one guy who makes perfect sense to go after.

Nolan Arenado

Arenado has been dragged through trade rumors all offseason, and they have not slowed down since the start of this season. Part of the reason the 10-time Gold Glove winner is on the market is because he has three years and $74 million left on his contract. You’d expect teams to be all over Areando, but that hasn’t been the case. The reason: Arenado’s offensive decline.

Throughout Arenado’s career, he’s been known for both elite offense and defense. The defense is still among the best in the league. However, he struggled at the plate last year and has been even worse this season. His overall numbers weren’t terrible last year as he finished 44th percentile in batting run value, but the advanced numbers were the bigger concern. The power looks to be diminishing with his 2024 xSLG at .356, hard-hit rate at 12th percentile, and exit velocity at 9th percentile. His advanced numbers look roughly the same this season, and his OPS is currently sitting at .695.

Mock Trade

Even with Areando’s dip in power, the Yankees are a fantastic fit for the eight-time All-Star. Clutch Points, Garrett Kerman recently gave his thoughts on what a Yankees-Cardinals trade would look like.

His mock trade proposal has Bryce Cunningham, Roderick Arias, and Cam Schlitter being sent to St. Louis in return for Arenado and $25 million. The Yankees would be parting with three of their top ten prospects in this deal. It would certainly be a big swing for the Yanks, but one that could ultimately be worth it if Areando partially returns to form.