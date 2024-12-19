Yankees GM Drops Troubling Message About $174 Million Juan Soto Replacement

Since losing generational slugger Juan Soto to the crosstown rival Mets and a historic, record-setting $765 million contract on December 8, the New York Yankees have not been sitting back and waiting to build their roster back. They signed free agent lefty hurler Max Fried, acquired closer Devin Williams via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers and also dealt for veteran, former National League MVP Cody Bellinger.

But there is one potential replacement for Soto who has been the subject of the MLB offseason rumor mill more than any other free agent or potential trade target — especially since the Yankees elected to allow first baseman Anthony Rizzo to depart via the free agent route.

That free agent is Mets first-bagger Pete Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year who bashed 53 home runs that season and went on to accumulate 226 total in his relatively brief six-year career so far. Alonso has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees, who according to various reports were set to offer the 30-year-old a deal worth anywhere from $140 million to $174 million over a six year period.

Cashman Appears Lukewarm at Best on Alonso

The hopes of Yankee fans that their team would sign Alonso away from the Mets, however, took a dose of cold water on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference to introduce Fried as their newest confirmed acquisition, Yankees longtime General Manager Brian Cashman had a message that appeared at best lukewarm when it came to the Bronx Bombers’ interest in Alonso.

Asked whether he has spoken to Alonso’s agent Scott Boras, who is also Soto’s agent, about an offer to Alonso, Cashman said only that he had “talked to Scott Boras about his inventory that fits our flow, so obviously he plays first base and that’s a potential vacancy.”

Cashman’s lackluster response was taken by Yankee-watchers to mean that the 2024 American League champions were out on the four time All Star, who has hit at least 40 home runs three times in his career. According to NJ Advance Media Yankees beat reporter Randy Miller, the chance that Alonso will sign with the team has now become “a longshot.”

Another popular media personality who is also a self-proclaimed Yankee fan, a former ESPN anchor and now host of his own sports talk show on Sirius XM and other outlets, backed up Miller’s view.

Yankees Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Alonso: Rich Eisen

“I’ve been told the Yankees have zero interest in Pete Alonso,” Rich Eisen declared on the December 18 edition of The Rich Eisen Show. “The Yankees, I can tell you this right now: he’s not on the Yankee radar screen. They’re not going to sign somebody for multiple, long-time years to stick at first base. That’s what I heard.”

Shortly after Soto announced his decision to part with the Yankees and move across town to Citi Field, Cashman said that 25-year-old Ben Rice, a 12th-round 2021 draft pick out of Ivy League Dartmouth College, would be the team’s “de facto first baseman.”

But Cashman has reportedly also been looking closely at Arizona Diamondbacks free agent first baseman Christian Walker, as well as 14-year veteran Paul Goldschmidt, a former Diamondback who had served as first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2019.