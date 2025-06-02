Yankees Hope for Good News on Two Injuries After Dodgers Series

The New York Yankees salvaged the final game of their World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But New York is now holding its breath with a pair of injuries that came up in the aftermath of its 7-3 win at Chavez Ravine on Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pointed out that outfielder Jasson Dominguez and closer Luke Weaver will be evaluated for injuries sustained during their trip to the west coast over the weekend.

Dominguez, who reached base twice in the Yankees’ win, injured his thumb and left the game on a slide while stealing second base in the top of the fifth inning Sunday. According to Boone, Weaver was unavailable to close Sunday night, due to a hamstring injury.

Weaver gave up a home run to Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages in his one-inning appearance Saturday in New York’s 18-2 loss to LA. Despite that blip, Weaver leads the Yankees with a 1.05 ERA and six saves in 25 2/3 innings this season.

How Bad Are The Yankees’ Injuries Right Now?

Though it’s alarming that two of New York’s better players are nicked up — especially with off-season acquisition Devin Williams’ struggles closing — neither Boone nor the players seemed overly concerned.

“I don’t think there’s much concern about it,” Dominguez said, according to MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch. “We’re going to see [Monday] how it goes. Right now, I think there is nothing to worry about. … Right now, I’m feeling better already.”

Weaver did not speak to reporters after the game, but Boone is hopeful that his evaluations won’t turn up much either.

“He felt something when he had finished warming up, and then when he went to stretch, he felt something in the middle of his hammy,” Boone said. “So we had to make a switch on the fly there. We’re hoping it’s not too serious.”

The Yankees went 6-3 on their road trip, winning five of six in Colorado and against the Los Angeles Angels before dropping two of three against the Dodgers. New York will open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

“We’ll see what we have when we get home,” Boone said.

Other Yankees Injury Updates

Despite the angst about Dominguez and Weaver, the Yankees did get some good injury news over the weekend.

Despite fouling a ball off his leg during an at-bat for Double-A Somerset, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. successfully completed a rehab assignment and according to Hoch, could return to the Yankees lineup for their series opener against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Chisholm has been playing third base in his rehab assignment and expects to play at the hot corner, his defensive position last year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

Reliever Fernando Cruz is also likely to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday. The right-hander has two saves and a 0.97 WHIP in 23 2/3 innings.

Starting pitcher Luis Gil also threw off a mound for the first time since the Yankees shut him down with a lat strain in February.

“The good news is he seems to be in a really good spot. He’s responded from this whole rehab process really well,” Boone said according to the New York Post. “Every step, whether it’s once he started throwing and once he started long tossing, now getting on the mound, it’s gone really well. I know he’s felt really good throughout it, so hopefully that’s a good sign.”

Giancarlo Stanton also is making progress in his return from elbow tendinitis. He reportedly could also rejoin the team when it makes a six-game road trip to Kansas City and Boston next week.