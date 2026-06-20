Yankees Get Good News on Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors After Pitcher’s Statement

The New York Yankees have been seen as a top candidate to land ace Tarik Skubal at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and the odds of the Cy Young winner hitting the trade block could be increasing.

Skubal is seen as the top potential prize at this year’s deadline, with several contending teams expected to show interest in the Detroit Tigers ace. While ESPN’s Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan predicted the Tigers would ultimately pass on trading their star player, Skubal may be pressing the issue.

Tarik Skubal Issues Warning to Tigers

Skubal expressed a bit of impatience with the Tigers this week, telling reporter Chris McCosky of the Detroit News that the team needs to turn things around quickly or else consider making some big moves at the upcoming deadline. While Skubal didn’t expressly ask for a trade, his statement appears to put some intentional pressure on the team.