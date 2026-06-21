New York Yankees Share Crucial Trent Grisham Update Ahead of Upcoming Road Trip

The New York Yankees look to conclude their series against the Cincinnati Reds on June 21, at 1:35 P.M. EST.

The series sits at an even 1-1, after the Yankees fell 10-2 on Saturday.

Before the game, manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media about outfielder Trent Grisham, claiming that there’s a chance for him to join the team on their upcoming road trip.

Aaron Boone is ‘Encouraged’ by How Well Trent Grisham is Doing After Hamstring Injury

Trent Grisham injured his hamstring on June 12 while rounding first base and sliding into second after hitting a single. Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees initially reported that Grisham would be down for a “few weeks”.

However, it seems as if the rehab process has been smooth sailing for the 29-year-old.

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch posted to X following the Yankees’ pregame press conference saying that Grisham has been performing on-field agility exercises.

“Trent Grisham has been performing on-field agility exercises,” Hoch wrote. “The Yankees are discussing whether he will accompany them on their trip to Detroit/Boston. ‘We’re really encouraged by how well he’s doing,’ Aaron Boone said.”

After their game against the Cincinnati Reds today, the Yankees face the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox on the road.

Grisham is one of three Yankees’ position players on the IL right now. The other two being Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Before his injury, Grisham was slashing .232/.341/.406 with an OPS of .747 and eight home runs.

Grisham was traded to the Yankees–along with Juan Soto–in December 2023 in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. After the trade, Grisham had one of the worst offensive seasons of his career, but picking things up in 2025.

The Yankees offered Grisham a qualifying offer this offseason, to which he accepted for a one-year, $22,025,000 contract.

New York Yankees Upcoming Road Trip

The Yankees head to Detroit for a three-game series beginning on June 22. Gerritt Cole is scheduled to take the mound against Framber Valdez on Monday.

The Yankees do not have pitchers listed for the final two games. Tarik Skubal is set to make his start in the series finale for the second time since his elbow injury.

After the series concludes, the Yankees face their America League East rival the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees and Red Sox last squared off in the beginning of June where they were unable to complete their three-game series due to weather. Their makeup game for the Yankees’ home series against Boston is not until August 29.

The Yankees currently have a 14.5 game lead on the Red Sox in the AL East, while also sitting in first place.