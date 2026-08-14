New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series finale 1-0 against the Mariners on Thursday.

Left fielder Heliot Ramos appeared as a pinch hitter in the loss. Ramos went 0-for-1.

New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision

Ahead of the team’s series opener on Friday, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 8/14 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B H. Ramos LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS G. Cole SP”

Ramos is set to make his eighth start for the Yankees, since being acquired at the trade deadline. Ramos has struggled with his new team, as he’s batting .080 with a .393 OPS in 30 plate appearances for New York.

Overall, the former San Francisco Giants player is batting .249 with 78 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 36 runs, 34 RBIs and three stolen bases in 82 games this season.

Ramos has yet to register a run or an RBI since being acquired by the Yankees.

The left fielder is under team control for three more seasons.

Yankees Right Now

After losing the series finale to Seattle, the New York Yankees fell to 68-53 on the season and are now 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole is set to make his 15th start this season. The former Cy Young winner enters Friday’s game with a 6-5 record and a 3.35 ERA in 80.2 innings. Cole had a strong last outing as he struck out nine batters over seven innings while allowing only two runs.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have also announced their starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 8/14 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C A. Giménez SS K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B S. Bieber SP”

After winning three out of four against the Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays improved to 59-64. They are now in fourth place in the American League East. The Blue Jays are two games behind the Detroit Tigers in the race for the last Wild Card berth in the American League.