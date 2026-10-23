Beloved Yankees Player Lands Job Managing His Former Japanese Team

Former New York Yankees player Hideki Matsui is returning to manage his former team.

MLB reporter Yuki Yamada reported on Thursday that the former MLB player landed a job with his original team, a major step in his coaching career.

Hideki Matsui Lands Prestigious Baseball Job in Japan

As Yamada reported, news broke in Japan that Matsui had become the manager of the team he played for before joining the Yankees in 2003.

“Hideki Matsui has been appointed manager of the Yomiuri Giants. NHK and other Japanese media outlets are reporting it,” Yamada reported.

Matsui was drafted by the Giants after high school, gaining international attention during his time there. He was a three-time MVP in the Japanese Central League, winning three titles during that time. In 10 seasons in Japan, he hit 332 home runs and had a 1,250-game streak of consecutive games played.

Matsui joined the Yankees in 2003, earning a reputation as a fan-favorite player. Nicknamed “Godzilla,” Matsui was a two-time All-Star and led the Yankees to a World Series win in 2009, earning series MVP honors while hitting .615 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Matsui bounced around the league after leaving the Yankees, but returned to retire with the team by signing a one-day contract in 2013.

Hideki Matsui Joining Storied Japanese Franchise

Matsui will have a major opportunity with the Giants, the oldest professional sports team in Japan. The team made headlines earlier on Thursday after drafting a 14-year-old high school junior in the league’s developmental draft. As The Mainichi reported, the Giants selected catcher Rentaro Seki with the fifth overall pick.

“The previous record belonged to pitcher Kento Tsujimoto, drafted by the Hanshin Tigers at age 15 in 2004,” the report noted. “Seki attends junior high school in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, and represented Japan at this year’s Under-15 Baseball World Cup.”

Seki said he was honored to be drafted, but not sure of his next move.

“I’m happy because I’ve worn the Giants uniform at both the junior and junior youth levels. But there are still many things I don’t understand, so I’d like to discuss my future with my family before deciding what to do,” Seki said through the Giants.