Yankees Ex-Closer Predicted to Sign With Red Sox in Surprising Deal

The New York Yankees removed Clay Holmes as the team’s closer before the playoff run and now he’s predicted to leave the team in free agency.

Holmes led the MLB with 13 blown saves. He lost the role after giving up a game-ending grand slam to the Texas Rangers on September 3. However, Holmes pitched well the rest of the season and playoffs in a non-closer role to help boost his free-agent stock.

In MLBTradeRumors’ free agent predictions, Darragh McDonald has the former closer leaving the Yankees to sign a three-year $30 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

“Holmes will turn 32 just prior to Opening Day next year,” the article said. “Age, paired with an uncharacteristically shaky showing in save settings, won’t do his earning potential any favors. There are some parallels with Taylor Rogers, another closer with a nice track record who experienced some out-of-character struggles in his platform year despite maintaining terrific rate stats.

“Rogers got three years and $33MM from the Giants (the same figure given to Robert Stephenson based on three quarters of a season of dominance last winter). A three-year pact should still be there for Holmes. Though it seems unlikely to come from the Yankees after his tumultuous season. Other big-money clubs with needs in the bullpen will be interested, though,” the article continued.

Holmes could have a chance to be the Red Sox closer in 2025. Or, he could be a high-leverage reliever as he was down the stretch. But, him leaving New York to go to their rival and the deal he got would be a bit of a surprise. Last season, Holmes made just $6.05 million so going to $10 million per would be a massive raise.

Where Would Holmes Fit in With Red Sox?

If Holmes does sign with the Red Sox as McDonald predicts, he would have a chance to be the team’s closer.

Boston’s closer in 2024 was Kenley Jansen who went 27-for-31 on save opportunities. However, Jansen finished a two-year $32 million deal with Boston, and he will be highly sought after in free agency.

If the Red Sox can’t re-sign Jansen, Holmes would have an inside track to be the Red Sox’s close. Or, he could be a set-up man which is a role he excelled out down the stretch for the Yankees.

Holmes finished the year with a 3.14 ERA in 67 appearances. In the playoffs, he had a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings.

Yankees Still Showed Confidence in Holmes

Despite Holmes being removed as the team’s closer for the final month of the season and the playoffs, the Yankees never lost faith in him.

New York manager Aaron Boone said during the playoff run that he still had confidence in Holmes.

“I never felt like he was far off,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “There was a stretch where he got hit hard a couple of times and lost some saves. But, he never really was erratic with his command, and the stuff was all there…

“I always felt like even though I changed the role a little bit, knew he had everything to handle it. Especially being a really good pitcher. It’s been good to see him really finish the season as strong as he did. And, obviously pitching as well as he is for us right now.”

Holmes ended up pitching in high-leverage situations in the playoffs for the Yankees.