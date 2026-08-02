Yankees Expected to Feel Major Impact From Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

The New York Yankees were considered a long shot in the race to land ace Tarik Skubal, but his blockbuster trade in the late hours on Saturday could still have a major impact on the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees had been named as a team checking in on the Detroit Tigers ace, who is now headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The move eliminates one target for the Yankees to boost their rotation, but also keeps him out of the hands of a top AL East rival.

Yankees Were ‘Serious’ About Tarik Skubal Trade

Though the Dodgers were seen as frontrunners to land Skubal and his expiring contract from the Tigers, Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Yankees were serious as well.

“The Yankees and the Brewers also were seen as talking seriously with the Tigers about the two-time defending AL Cy Young winner,” their report noted. “The Braves, Phillies and Rays were not seen as strong contenders as of Saturday night, when the sense was growing that a deal could get done before reaching deadline day Monday.”

The Dodgers appeared to be gearing up for the trade this weekend, pulling some of their top prospects from the lineup in anticipation, but the Yankees remained in contention for Skubal up until the deal was made.

“The Yankees had stayed engaged even as they heard a Tigers’ initial price that would involve two major leaguers, including a current starting pitcher, and two minor leaguers,” Sherman and Heyman’s report noted. “It was not believed that Detroit requested the Yankees’ top prospect, George Lombard Jr., the son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr.”

Despite the attention the Yankees paid to Skubal, the report added they may have been third in line to land him.

“But the Yankees were not viewed as the favorite,” the report noted. “That was the Dodgers, and perhaps the Yankees were not even ahead of the Brewers, who have arguably the majors’ best farm system. Thus, Milwaukee is viewed as a team capable of assembling a high-end package if it wanted to try to pair Skubal with Jacob Misioroski atop the rotation.”

Tarik Skubal Staying Out of the AL East

While the Yankees will need to turn the page to other starting pitching prospects, they at least avoided the prospect of watching him come to the division. The Tampa Bay Rays were once seen as strong contenders to land Skubal, though they fell off as the trade deadline grew closer.

Reporter Kenneth Teape of SI.com noted that the Rays balked at the idea of including their top prospect in a deal for Skubal,

“Reports have surfaced that the Rays will not include No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen, who has catapulted into the top 10 of the sport, in any deals, and rightfully so,” Teape wrote. “Players who have been picked in the 2026 MLB Draft are also not eligible for trade, not that Tampa Bay would include someone such as shortstop Grady Emerson, the No. 2 overall selection.”