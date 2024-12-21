Insider: Yankees Interest in $130 Million Slugger ‘Increasing’

The New York Yankees appear to be zeroing in on Paul Goldschmidt to be their first baseman and replacing Anthony Rizzo.

The Yankees were linked to Christian Walker, who signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Houston Astros. So, after losing out on Walker, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Yankees’ interest in Goldschmidt has increased.

“With first baseman Christian Walker off the free-agent market after agreeing to sign with the Astros, the Yankees’ interest in adding veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is rapidly increasing, sources told MLB.com on Friday. If the Yankees do indeed sign Goldschmidt, it might prove to be doubly beneficial for New York,” Feinsand wrote.

Goldschmidt became a free agent after completing his five-year $130 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Goldschmidt would be a perfect replacement for Rizzo. He’s a seven-time All-Star and a former NL MVP. Although he is 37, he still hit .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs with the Cardinals last season, while his defense is still very good.

The Length of Contract Could be a Concern for the Yankees

The Yankees are looking to sign Goldschmidt to a short-term contract, and could even be a one-year deal.

However, Feinsand says the length of the contract could be a sticking point, as the first baseman is looking for some term in free agency.

“A sticking point in any potential deal with the Yankees is that the 37-year-old Goldschmidt is seeking a multi-year deal, per sources,” Feinsand wrote. “That might cause some pause, considering that Goldschmidt registered career lows in several major offensive categories each of the past two seasons after winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2022.”

Perhaps, New York ends up signing Goldschmidt to a one-year deal with an option for a second year. But, after losing out on Walker, the Yankees have turned their attention to Goldschmidt to be their starting first baseman in 2025.

New York is Interested in Nolan Arenado

Along with the Yankees’ interest in Goldschmidt, the Yankees are also interested in former Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado.

The Yankees’ offered Marcus Stroman for Arenado, according to Feinsand, but the Cardinals turned it down. However, signing Goldschmidt could also help Arenado decide to waive his no-trade clause to join the Yankees.

“Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees,” Feinsand wrote. “If New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner. The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said. But, they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.”

Arenado is in the sixth year of his eight-year $260 million deal. The third baseman is owed $21 million in 2025. It drops to $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027.

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner. Last season, he hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.