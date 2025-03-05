Yankees Intensify Trade Talks for Power-Hitting Infielder in Response to Injury Woes

Injury issues have the New York Yankees working hard on a trade for Cincinati Reds corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Pinstripes Nation cited “sources close to the situation” confirming that the Yankees have expressed considerable interest in the 25-year-old slugger.

The club was already weighing options to DJ LeMahieu at third base, after he appeared in just 67 games last season and hit a career-low .204 with a .542 OPS. That desire increased after LeMahieu was forced to leave the March 1 spring training game with calf tightness, raising concerns over his availability for the regular season opener on March 27 against Milwaukee.

“It’s discouraging, for sure,” LeMahieu said. “I know I’ve got something to give this team if I can stay healthy.”

DJ LeMahieu Has Struggled to Regain MVP Form Since 2020

Staying healthy has been an issue for LeMahieu ever since he finished as a finalist for American League Most Valuable Player in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, his second with the Yankees. LeMahieu suffered a toe injury on his right foot that ended his 2022 season prematurely, and he recently hit a foul ball off that same foot, which slowed him down this spring.

“Obviously frustrating for him,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “But we’ll do the best we can to get it right.

“You hate seeing that stuff just knowing what he’s gone through. Tough news, but hopefully not something that’s too long.”

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Has Shown Impressive Flashes of Power

Encarnacion-Strand has also had to deal with injuries in recent seasons. The 25-year-old injured his right hand in late April and missed most of the 2024 season, playing in just 29 games. In 2023, Encarnacion-Strand played in 63 games with Cincinnati and finished with a slash line of .270/.328/.477, hitting 13 home runs.

Encarnacion-Strand profiles as a right-handed power hitter, putting up some impressive numbers in the minor leagues. After hitting 15 home runs with 66 RBIs during his final season at Oklahoma State University in 2021, Encarnacion-Strand finished 2022 with 32 homers with 114 RBIs for three teams across the High-A and Double-A leagues. In 2023, he had 20 home runs in 67 games for Triple-A Louisville, earning the callup to the Reds.

A Sports Illustrated article questioned the ZiPS projection of Encarnacion-Strand to hit “just” 21 home runs this season, stating, “if he stays healthy, 30 home runs is well within reach.” He has hit two home runs in 17 at-bats for the Reds this spring, including one off of Angels pitcher Connor Brogdon on February 26 that went a long way.

“CES bombs are so back,” the Cincinnati Reds X (formerly Twitter) channel captioned the video.

Encarnacion-Strand has primarily played first base since he was drafted. However, Reds manager Terry Francona indicated at the start of spring training that he would like to see more of Encarnacion-Strand at third base.

“We’re on the same team, so we want to put guys in a position where they can play their best baseball,” said Francona, who added that Encarnacion-Strand reported to camp in great shape. “I’m not sure we know what that is today, but hopefully we will pretty soon.”