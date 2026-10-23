Yankees Dealt Bad News on Pursuit of 18-Year-Old, 97-MPH Prospect With Dodgers

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the leading suitors for Shoki Oda, an 18-year-old Japanese right-hander.

He announced Oct. 15 that he would bypass Japan’s professional draft and pursue baseball in the United States. He can sign with an MLB team as an international amateur or attend an American college.

Oda had submitted draft paperwork to Nippon Professional Baseball in September, so Japanese clubs could still select him. The Yomiuri Giants did, taking him in the first round on Oct. 22. He reaffirmed his desire to start his career in America during his post-draft interview.

Oda cannot sign with an MLB club until Jan. 15, 2027, when the next international signing period opens. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 and a lockout looms.

But there’s bad news. The Los Angeles are also in pursuit.

Shoki Oda’s Credentials and the Yankees’ Recent Japanese Misses

Oda pitches for Yokohama High School, the same school Daisuke Matsuzaka attended. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. He has appeared in four Koshien tournaments.

The 18-year-old reached a tournament-record 97 mph at Summer Koshien, Japan’s national high school tournament, in August. He struck out 12 over 8 2/3 innings in his first start.

He then threw a complete-game shutout in the quarterfinals, striking out 10. Oda allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings in the semifinal loss to eventual champion Chiben Wakayama.

Oda pitched for Japan at the U-18 World Cup qualifier in September. He allowed one run and struck out seven against Chinese Taipei.

Beyond his fastball, Oda throws a slider, curveball, changeup, splitter and cutter. His splitter reaches about 89 to 90 mph.

Recently, the Yankees have finished behind when in the race for Japanese prospects. Be it Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Munetaka Murakami or others, all have chosen other homes.

This time too, a similar thing can happen. Oda only follows the Dodgers’ official account on Instagram and is also a fan of the team. They are the only MLB team he follows besides other Japanese stars from other teams.

Yankees’ Asia Push Extends Beyond Shoki Oda

Mario Garza replaced Donny Rowland as the Yankees’ director of international scouting in January. Garza scouted Oda in person at an exhibition in Japan on Aug. 29.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported that rival executives expect the Yankees to pursue Oda more aggressively than slugger Teruaki Sato.

The Mets and Padres have also scouted Oda. Oda has not named a club, and he has not ruled out an American college.

The Yankees were in talks with Seongcheol Cho, a 17-year-old South Korean third baseman.

In June, the Yankees signed Chien-Fan Lai, an 18-year-old right-hander from Taiwan, for an $872,500 bonus.