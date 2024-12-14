Yankees Have ‘Interest’ in Signing Former 53-Home Run Slugger From Rival

Yankees have mutual interest with Pete Alonso.

The New York Yankees could bolster its lineup with a big free-agent addition.

The Yankees haven’t made any additions to its offense since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. Yet, according to Peter Bottle of The New York Post, the Yankees and Pete Alonso have a mutual interest in getting a deal done.

“The Yanks also have interest in Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and they believe it’s mutual,” Bottle wrote. “Alonso is a Tampa-area native and he’s already proven he can handle playing in New York.”

Alonso has played his entire MLB career with the Mets and would be the replacement for Anthony Rizzo at first base. The slugger would bolster the Yankees offense as last season with New York, he hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. His career-high is 53 home runs and 131 RBIs.

Along with Alonso, Bottle says the Yankees are also in trading for Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger to replace Juan Soto.

“The Yanks potentially could pursue both Bellinger and Alonso — who also are represented by Soto’s agent Scott Boras — perhaps depending on how much money the Cubs fork over in a trade,” Bottle wrote.

New York has focused on pitching in the offseason signing Max Fried and acquiring closer Devin Williams.

What is Alonso Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Alonso was one of the top free agents available.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 free agent predictions, they had Alonso signing a five-year $125 million deal.

“We debated a wide range of contracts for Alonso,” the article read. “He’s an imperfect free agent who 15 years ago would’ve likely been a lock for $200MM+, given his gaudy counting stats. Today’s front offices care more about defensive utility and on-base percentage, however. If Alonso and Scott Boras go out seeking $200MM+, there’s a real possibility for a Cody Bellinger situation where he’s left to take a short-term deal with opt-outs.

“We’re going with a five-year deal at a heftier AAV than the one he turned down. And, it’s possible there’ll be some opt-outs or convoluted options woven throughout as well. Alonso technically comes out “behind” his reported extension offer with this prediction, but only because we’re putting him down for one fewer season. If he tops $12MM after a five-year deal — certainly plausible — or secures some kind of opt-out or player option, he could realistically end up ahead in the end,” the article added.

However, the interest in Alonso hasn’t been as expected which could impact his eventual deal.

Yankees Acquire All-Star Closer

New York did bolster its bullpen by acquiring All-Star closer Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees dealt starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin for Williams. New York general manager Brian Cashman, says they are excited to add Williams to the bullpen.

“Big fastball and a devastating changeup; that’s his calling card,” Cashman said. “Soft contact, swing and miss, ground balls – and the consistency he’s been able to provide for quite some time now. I’m sure we weren’t the only bidders here in the end. He certainly doesn’t seem to be afraid; you can’t do that job if you’re afraid of the big stage…

“This is a high-quality arm to fit in with the ‘pen,” Cashman added. “It’s not easy to find guys running around of the stature of Devin Williams.”

Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 22 games and had 14 saves.