Yankees Were Interested In $110 Million Starter From Divisional Rival

The New York Yankees currently enjoy the second overall spot in the American League East Division standings behind only the Tampa Bay Rays, and they’ll soon have their sights trained on attempting to bring another World Series title to the Big Apple.

While the Yankees did pick up some depth pitching late last month, they did not add an arm at the MLB Trade Deadline in early August. However, according to a recent report, they did have discussions about doing so with a notable name who was with a key divisional rival that also helped them reach last season’s World Series.

The New York Yankees Were Reportedly Interested In Kevin Gausman From The Toronto Blue Jays

According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees had discussions with the Blue Jays about acquiring Gausman before he was ultimately traded to the Blue Jays.

“The Yankees tried for impact relievers, according to people briefed on the discussions. They could have prevented catcher Adley Rutschman from going to the Red Sox if they were willing to part with a package heavy on major-league talent,” Rosenthal wrote about the Yankees Trade Deadline plans. “They even talked to the Toronto Blue Jays about right-handed starter Kevin Gausman.”

Gausman, who is in the final season of a five-year, $110 million deal he signed with Toronto in 2022, was instead flipped to the Chicago Cubs in return for minor-league prospects Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene. He can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Despite not adding any arms at the Deadline, the Yankees did add veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer as a free agent on Aug. 26 and claimed right-hander John Schreiber off waivers from the struggling Kansas City Royals on Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, after losing two of three games to the San Diego Padres on the road, the Yankees return home for a series against the visiting Colorado Rockies starting on Tuesday evening.

The Yankees Did Add Depth To Their Club At The MLB Trade Deadline

Despite not adding an arm, the Yankees did add depth to their lineup at the MLB Trade Deadline.

They added 24-year-old infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for four pitching prospects: Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.

New York also bolstered the outfield with the acquisition of Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants. In that deal, the Yankees sent pitching prospect Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent to San Francisco.