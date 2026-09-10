Yankees Interested in Top International Pitcher

The New York Yankees may not need starting pitching right now, with a great rotation led by Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole and Max Fried.

However, there’s no harm in looking at the next crop of MLB stars.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira is drawing tons of interest from major league teams and is “expected to be posted in early November.”

Japanese news outlets such as Sanspo and the Yakyu Cosmopolitan listed the Yankees among Taira’s 15-plus suitors that scouted him recently.

While it could be the Yankees just doing their due diligence on the Japanese star, it could be more than that.

Who Is Taira and Why Are the New York Yankees Interested?

Taira will join incoming NPB stars Teruaki Sato and Hiromi Itoh, who will all try to sign before December 1. That date is important to watch, as the CBA will expire then and the impending lockout will start.

Taira plays for the Seibu Lions and is 26-years-old. According to Passan, Taira may be the second-best free-agent pitcher available after Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal. While it doesn’t necessarily mean that Taira will land a huge contract, it’s still noteworthy.

In 2026, Taira has an incredible 1.36 ERA over 132 innings. His fastball averages 95.6 mph and can touch triple digits. What’s more incredible is that Taira has an eight-pitch arsenal fit for a starter.

However, his durability and lack of a track record as a starter may lead teams to stray away from Taira.

Taira has an interesting frame at 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, with the build of a catcher. While he has posted excellent numbers throughout his career, the majority of his time has been as a reliever. The 2023 and 2026 seasons are Taira’s only full-time years as a starter.

He was an excellent closer in 2021 and 2025, which may make teams consider him as a back-end piece of their bullpen.

How Would Taira Fit on the Team?

With Schlittler, Cole and Fried locked in for at least the next couple of seasons in New York, Taira may be the furthest thing from their minds right now as a starter. With Carlos Rodón, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers also in the mix, it’s a tight squeeze for another starter.

The Yankees have a lot of money tied up with Cole, Fried and Rodón, and a possible extension incoming for Schlittler after a Cy Young-caliber season.

However, the bullpen could be a solid opening for Taira to fit in New York. Closer David Bednar, who has been fantastic for the Yankees this season, is entering free agency at the end of the season.

With Taira’s closing experience, this could be an excellent fit for New York. In fact, other key relievers, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill and others are also entering free agency in 2027.

It may be prudent for the Yankees to find a high-leverage arm before the impending lockout. Taira’s posting in early November makes this a possibility for New York.