Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Predicted to Team Up With All-Time Great in Free Agency

The New York Yankees will have a chance to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. this offseason.

He’s heading for free agency, but the Yankees aren’t shy about offering sizable contracts to players they want to keep.

The problem here is that the Yanks may decide they aren’t willing to pay Chisholm what he would want to stick around, which could result in him finding a new home in free agency.

This is actually Chisholm’s first foray into free agency. He was with the Miami Marlins to begin his career, and he came to the Yankees via trade.

Now, Chisholm has a chance to cash in. That payday might come from an unexpected place.

Jazz Chisholm Predicted Landing Spot

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer wrote in a new article on Tuesday about where he thinks Chisholm might up, and it’s a fascinating move — the Los Angeles Angels.

Chisholm would be the Angels’ latest attempt to get Mike Trout to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.