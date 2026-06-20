Yankees to Make Big Roster Move Ahead of Reds Series Finale

With Austin Wells nearing a return, the New York Yankees are preparing to make moves at catcher.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the club is expected to demote J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Wells behind the plate.

“The expectation is that Austin Wells will be activated by the Yankees on Sunday and they will send down J.C. Escarra to keep Ali Sanchez in the majors for the RHB and to preserve catching depth,” Sherman wrote on X (Twitter) following the Yankees’ 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Escarra Has Struggled in Brief Stint

Escarra, a left-handed hitter, singled in his lone at-bat Saturday after taking over defensively in the top of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old, who was recalled after Wells went on the injured list earlier this month with cervical headaches, has slashed .188/.239/.271 with seven RBI in 32 games this season. That includes five doubles and one triple.

Sanchez has mainly played against lefties. In 16 at-bats this season (eight games), the 29-year-old journeyman has five hits and two RBI.

The Yankees are Sanchez’s sixth different team since 2020. In that span, he’s also been with the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, Blue Jays, and Red Sox.

While Wells will receive the majority of starts upon his return, the Yankees clearly want to keep Sanchez around as an option off the bench versus southpaws.

Wells Expected to Start Series Finale

Wells was scheduled to work out with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate on Saturday before returning to the Bronx.

He’s been one of baseball’s worst hitters this season, batting .166 with four home runs, seven RBI and 45 strikeouts in 47 games. But the 26-year-old — who slugged 34 homers between 2024 and 2025 — is still more accomplished than any other catcher in the Yankees’ system.

Manager Aaron Boone said Wells will “likely” be back in the lineup on Father’s Day to face Reds ace Chase Burns.