Yankees’ Jose Caballero Sends Strong Message Amid Aaron Judge Absence

The New York Yankees dropped its second straight game to the Cleveland Guardians, falling 5-4 at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge remained out as the Yankees waited for more clarity on the bone bruise near his upper right rib cage and chest.

The loss reinforced the obvious. Nobody on the roster replaces Judge cleanly. Until he returns, the Yankees need different players to take on uncomfortable jobs.

Jose Caballero has become one of them.

Caballero Sends Clear Message

Jose Caballero was back in right field Wednesday, filling the spot Judge usually owns.

That is not a small assignment. Judge changes games with his bat, his defense, and his presence. Caballero is not being asked to duplicate that. He is being asked to keep the Yankees functional while their captain is unavailable.

His response was simple. He’s ready to help the team however he can.

“Whatever the manager needs, I’ll be able to do it,” Caballero said.

Judge has avoided the injured list for now, but there is still no firm return timeline. That leaves Aaron Boone managing around uncertainty.

Caballero gives him options.

“I feel like it’s not like a big need,” Caballero added. “Now, I’m able to do the job out there and I’ll be ready to play whatever position.”

Caballero Gives Yankees a Needed Spark

Caballero did more than cover ground in right field. He went 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, cutting Cleveland’s lead to one.

The ball just cleared the wall, and the play went to review before the home run stood. For the Yankees, it was one of the few swings that kept them close on a night when the lineup again felt Judge’s absence.

Caballero has also done enough this season to make his role feel more meaningful. After hitting five home runs in 126 games last year, he has already matched that total through 51 games.

Yankees Need Judge Back

The Yankees need Judge. They can survive stretches without him, especially if players like Caballero keep finding ways to help. But surviving is not the same as replacing.

Judge’s absence shortens the lineup. It changes how opposing pitchers attack New York. It removes the kind of threat that can cover up a quiet night from everyone else.

For now, New York will have their fingers crossed.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees need players who can adjust while the bigger picture remains unclear. Caballero has done that without making it complicated.

Judge’s status still drives the story.

For now, Caballero is doing the job.