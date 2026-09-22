Yankees’ Jose Caballero Starting At Third Base

Yankees utility player Jose Caballero will get the start today at third base in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Caballero (age 30) is a former Tampa Bay Ray who was traded to the Yankees at last year’s MLB trade deadline. Caballero is hitting a .236 batting average with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, and a .665 OPS.

Ryan McMahon Yankees Dilemma

This is an interesting development, considering third baseman and left-handed hitter Ryan McMahon has been struggling significantly lately, both offensively and defensively.

This season, McMahon is hitting .208 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .618 OPS. McMahon’s throws from third base this year have been concerning at times as well. Caballero is an above-average defender and could provide more value offensively than McMahon is right now, so it makes sense why the Yankees are trying Caballero at third base in game one of the doubleheader today against Tampa.

Yankees Getting Ready For Playoffs

With the playoffs (Wild Card) just a week away, with game one beginning Tuesday, September 29th, now is the time for the Yankees to not only rest some key players but also try guys at different positions as they figure out how the postseason roster will ultimately shake out.

The Yankees are also still waiting on the return of Jazz Chisholm Jr., which raises another question: what do the Yankees do when it comes to playing either Anthony Volpe or Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, and what happens to the other?

Caballero has talked about trying to provide extra spark/energy to prove himself when playing for his former squad in Tampa. The Yankees will hope to see that effect from a different position in game one of the doubleheader and in this series as they look to wrap up the regular season on a positive note. In contrast, Tampa is looking for a win to clinch the AL East Division, with the winner in a likely wild-card race between the Yankees and Red Sox then going on to face Tampa Bay.

But how Caballero fares today at third base could offer a glimpse into the Yankees’ postseason strategy as they prepare for the Wild Card round, which will be no easy task after navigating the AL East. It will also be interesting to see how much this move affects Ryan McMahon’s playing time for the rest of the regular season and then the postseason, unless they view it as rest for McMahon.