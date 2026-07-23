Yankees Jose Caballero Makes Honest Statement About Pitch-Clock Controversy

Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero is taking a stand in baseball’s latest pitch-clock controversy.

One day after being reprimanded by home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott during an extra-inning loss to the Pirates, Caballero released a statement on Instagram defending his at-bat routine.

“It’s very easy to just invent rules and change the most beautiful sport in the world, and then not take responsibility for its flaws,” Caballero wrote in Spanish. “They know they’re wrong, but it’s very hard to accept that a simple player who just wants to play the sport he’s always loved can adapt and use it in his game. In the end, they’re the ones who are in charge and do whatever they want, whenever and however they want, and everyone else just has to shut up and obey.”

Caballero Started Benches-Clearing Incident

Wolcott took exception to Caballero’s pitch-clock routine, which includes waiting until the pitch clock hits eight seconds to acknowledge the pitcher. Told he was attempting to deceive the pitcher, Caballero was charged with a pitch-clock violation.

“I’ve seen other guys do some other things and they don’t call anything on them,” Caballero said following the 5-3 loss in 10 innings. “They’re just picking on me.”

This came after Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana called out Caballero on Tuesday, leading to both benches clearing.

“He can do it, but not every pitch,” Santana said. “That’s when I get mad, like, ‘Oh my God. What’s going on? That’s too much.’”

MLB Responds to Caballero After Violation

MLB adopted the pitch clock before the 2023 season in an effort to speed up game times. It’s been 15 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on since 2024.

In its crackdown on Caballero, MLB cited a provision in its Pace of Game Procedure that states: “Conduct by batters designed to deceive a pitcher into beginning their windup or coming to the set position in violation of these regulations shall be considered circumvention.”

Wolcott confirmed Wednesday through a pool reporter that Caballero’s routine is “not going to be allowed anymore.”