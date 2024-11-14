Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Sign $700 Million Deal With Rival

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is the top free agent available and he has several teams interested in him.

The Yankees and New York Mets are the two top teams interested in him. With that, it’s expected Soto could get up to $700 million, but David Brown of Field Level Media sees him exceeding that.

In the outlet’s MLB free agent predictions, Brown has Soto signing a 13-year $702 million deal with the Mets.

“Soto set himself up for the biggest payday in MLB history after batting .288 with a .419 on-base percentage and .569 slugging for the Yankees in 2024,” Brown wrote. “Not to mention a career-best 41 home runs, 129 walks, a league-leading 128 runs scored and 109 RBIs. And Soto didn’t even turn 26 until October, when he helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. Even if he doesn’t eclipse $700 million, the value of his contract almost certainly will exceed Shohei Ohtani’s heavily deferred deal.

“Predicted contract/destination: 13 years, $702 million with the New York Mets.”

Soto signing for over $700 million would be a bit of a surprise. But, with so many big market teams after the star outfielder, it could raise the price upwards to the $700 million range.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees in 2024.

Mets Plan to go ‘Full Blast’ to Sign Soto

New York lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers and plans to be aggressive in free agency.

Former Mets star Carlos Beltran who is now a special assistant to president of baseball operations David Stearn, says the team will go full blast to sign Soto.

“The Mets want to improve the team and there’s no doubt they’ll go after all the players on the market, knowing that the piece the whole world wants is Juan Soto, and the Mets won’t hesitate to go after him ‘full blast,’” Beltran said…

“The owner of the Mets is one of the wealthiest in the game and he wants to win,” Beltran said. “When he says he wants to win, he doesn’t say it so the fans will get excited and go to the ballpark. Really, it’s something personal for him.”

Signing Soto would be a massive boost to the Mets roster and cement themselves as a World Series contender.

The star outfielder would immediately bolster the lineup and would help replace Pete Alonso, as the Mets likely wouldn’t have enough money to sign him.

Beltran Expects Boras to Get The Most Money for Soto

Another reason why Soto would get over $700 million in free agency is due to his agent.

Soto is rep’d by Scott Boras who’s the top agent in baseball. With that, Beltran – who was also repped by Boras – thinks the agent will make sure Soto gets paid.

“Scott Boras is going to push the envelope as much as he can. That’s his typical negotiation and, as a ballplayer. He’s the agent you want in that situation,” said Beltran, who was represented by Boras for a portion of his career.

“Soto has the numbers. So it’s not as if Boras has to fool anyone. Rather he’s going to sell his product for what he is. High quality, consistent, young, with playoff experience. And one who has remained healthy over the years.”

Soto is a four-time All-Star in his career.