Yankees Leaning One Way on George Lombard Jr. Trade: Report

The New York Yankees will likely be one of the league’s most aggressive teams at the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline as they look to bolster their roster.

To make that happen, though, they’ll have to part with valuable assets. The most coveted player in the Yankees’ farm system is shortstop George Lombard Jr., who appears to be closing in on a major league call-up.

Lombard Jr.’s name has surfaced in trade rumors, but the Yankees appear to have a clear stance on whether they’ll include their top prospect in a deadline deal.

Yankees ‘Determined’ Not to Trade Lombard Jr.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Brian Cashman and the Yankees are “determined” not to trade Lombard Jr. before the deadline.

After the organization drafted him in 2023, Lombard Jr. has excelled at every level of the minor leagues. His versatility in the infield only adds to his value, and the Yankees clearly view him as a key part of their future.

Notes from @Joelsherman1‘s latest column: – Padres have had scouts at every level of the Yankees’ system

– San Diego inquired about SS Dax Kilby

– NYY is ‘determined’ to not trade George Lombard Jr.

– SS isn’t a position they’ve shopping for a the moment pic.twitter.com/9bIhvm2k5I — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 28, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s Minor League Stats

Lombard Jr. has logged more than 1,000 at-bats during his minor league career.

This season, the 21-year-old is batting .283 with 59 runs, 74 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases across 262 at-bats while maintaining a .412 on-base percentage and a .908 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have primarily rotated Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe at shortstop this season. While the combination has held up, Volpe has struggled offensively, which is one reason many Yankees fans want to see Lombard Jr. earn a call-up.

So far, though, the organization has kept him in the minors despite the injuries the major league roster has dealt with.

New York enters Tuesday night’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox at 60-45 and sits second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays.