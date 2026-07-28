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Yankees Leaning One Way on George Lombard Jr. Trade: Report

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 1: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will likely be one of the league’s most aggressive teams at the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline as they look to bolster their roster.

To make that happen, though, they’ll have to part with valuable assets. The most coveted player in the Yankees’ farm system is shortstop George Lombard Jr., who appears to be closing in on a major league call-up.

Lombard Jr.’s name has surfaced in trade rumors, but the Yankees appear to have a clear stance on whether they’ll include their top prospect in a deadline deal.

Yankees ‘Determined’ Not to Trade Lombard Jr.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Brian Cashman and the Yankees are “determined” not to trade Lombard Jr. before the deadline.

After the organization drafted him in 2023, Lombard Jr. has excelled at every level of the minor leagues. His versatility in the infield only adds to his value, and the Yankees clearly view him as a key part of their future.

Lombard Jr.’s Minor League Stats

Lombard Jr. has logged more than 1,000 at-bats during his minor league career.

This season, the 21-year-old is batting .283 with 59 runs, 74 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases across 262 at-bats while maintaining a .412 on-base percentage and a .908 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have primarily rotated Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe at shortstop this season. While the combination has held up, Volpe has struggled offensively, which is one reason many Yankees fans want to see Lombard Jr. earn a call-up.

So far, though, the organization has kept him in the minors despite the injuries the major league roster has dealt with.

New York enters Tuesday night’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox at 60-45 and sits second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees Leaning One Way on George Lombard Jr. Trade: Report

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