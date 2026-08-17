Yankees Legend Has Message for Aaron Boone Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Slump

It’s been a rough season and recent stretch at the plate for New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opted not to start him Sunday, but Chisholm pinch-hit later in the game and recorded a hit despite entering the matchup with just six hits in his previous 41 at-bats.

Many in the fanbase want Boone to move Chisholm into more of a platoon role and reduce his playing time because of his underwhelming performances. Yankees legend David Cone, however, believes the opposite, especially when the Yankees face right-handed pitchers.

Cone Has Message for Boone

Cone made it clear that Boone should keep Chisholm in the lineup against right-handed pitchers because of what the infielder can do when he gets hot.

“Facing righties, you gotta give Jazz a chance to get going here down the stretch,” Cone said on the YES Network Sunday. “He’s that kind of player if he gets hot.”

Boone’s Comments on Chisholm Jr.

Boone appears to share Cone’s belief in Chisholm, as he revealed Sunday that the infielder received a scheduled day off and will remain an everyday player down the stretch.

“I expect Jazz to be back in there regularly, so just a day,” Boone said, via Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News Sports.

Aaron Boone called this “just a day” for Jazz Chisholm Jr. He expects the 2B back in the lineup “regularly.” #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 16, 2026

Boone acknowledged Chisholm’s struggles at the plate on Aug. 13, however, noting that he’s been “missing his pitch a fair amount.”

“Missing his pitch a fair amount,” Boone said last week. “Some of the balls he’s hit well have been those one-hopper to 2nd. That’s the subtlety of this game in baseball. You gotta make hay when you get your pitches.”

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

Chisholm Jr. is batting just .216 across 402 at-bats, with 87 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 32 stolen bases. He’s also slugging .388 with a .683 OPS.

Outside of his rookie season with the Miami Marlins, when he played just 21 games, Chisholm Jr. is on pace to set career lows in nearly every major offensive category.