New York Yankees Legend Makes Honest Statement About Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees have won each of the first two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles heading into Thursday night’s finale.

Wednesday’s game remained tied 3-3 entering the eighth inning before the Yankees scored twice off Orioles reliever Yennier Cano.

With the bases loaded, Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit an infield single to bring home Heliot Ramos and give New York the lead. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then used his speed and aggressive baserunning to score from third on a wild pitch, giving the Yankees a two-run advantage and earning praise from Yankees legend David Cone.

Cone Praises Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. has faced some scrutiny this season, particularly for his struggles at the plate, but Cone has remained a clear supporter of the 28-year-old.

“The talent of Jazz Chisholm showing up right there,” Cone said during the broadcast. “There’s a handful of players in the big leagues that can do it that way … very decisive, exceptional speed, easily in there.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes in to score on the short wild pitch! pic.twitter.com/uounViE8tH — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) August 20, 2026

Last Sunday, Cone also made it clear that Yankees manager Aaron Boone should continue playing Chisholm Jr. despite calls for him to spend more time on the bench.

“Facing righties, you gotta give Jazz a chance to get going here down the stretch,” Cone said. “He’s that kind of player if he gets hot.”

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

Now in his third season with the Yankees and seventh MLB season, Chisholm Jr. is on pace for career lows in most major offensive categories, outside of his rookie season with the Miami Marlins in 2020. He appeared in just 21 games that season during the shortened COVID-19 campaign.

Entering Thursday, Chisholm Jr. is batting .216 with 58 runs, 88 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 33 stolen bases. He’s also slugging .385 with a .681 OPS.