New York Yankees Legend Reacts to George Lombard Jr.’s MLB Debut Home Run

The New York Yankees announced Monday night that they were calling up top prospect George Lombard Jr. from Triple-A.

On Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 21-year-old shortstop made his MLB debut and certainly left his mark.

In just his second at-bat, Lombard Jr. launched a home run to left field for the first homer of his MLB career and his first Bronx blast.

Check it out:

Yankees Legend Reacts to Homer

Lombard Jr.’s home run sent Yankees fans into a frenzy on social media, with members of the media and franchise legend CC Sabathia also reacting to the moment.

“Welcome to the Bronx Lombard Jr!!!” Sabathia posted, along with a bomb emoji.

Welcome to the Bronx Lombard Jr!!! 💣 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 5, 2026

He joined just 13 other players in Yankees franchise history to homer in their MLB debut, including Aaron Judge and Yogi Berra.

He also became the second-youngest shortstop in franchise history to homer. Only Bobby Murcer accomplished the feat at a younger age, doing so at 19 years old in 1965.

George Lombard Jr. (21 years, 63 days old) is the 2nd-youngest Yankee to homer as a shortstop. The only younger player was Bobby Murcer (19 years, 117 days) on September 14, 1965 — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) August 5, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s Minor League Stats

After the Yankees selected him in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Lombard Jr. recorded 1,232 at-bats across his minor league career, tallying 220 runs, 305 hits, 26 home runs, and 133 RBIs while batting .248 with a .763 OPS.

Before earning his promotion, Lombard Jr. batted .284 this season with 82 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

Along with promoting Lombard Jr., the Yankees acquired Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos in trades on Sunday and Monday to strengthen their roster for the final 45-plus games of the regular season.

They entered Tuesday night’s game at 63-50, good for the second-best record in the American League and 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.