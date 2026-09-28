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Yankees Legend Sends Message on Cam Schlittler Ahead of Red Sox Playoff Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The MLB regular season is over, and for the New York Yankees, their focus is solely on Tuesday night when they begin their Wild Card Series matchup against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

It’s a best-of-three series, and each game takes place at the higher seed’s ballpark, which means all three potential games will take place at Yankee Stadium.

On Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone officially announced the team’s starting pitchers for the series, with right-handed ace and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler getting the ball for Game 1.

Schlittler Receives Message From Yankees Legend

After the news broke that Schlittler would start the first game of the series, Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia, who had his jersey retired by the organization over the weekend, made a strong statement about the second-year pitcher.

“Cam is built for this moment!!” Sabathia posted on X.

Schlittler’s Dominant 2026 Campaign

It was a historic season for Schlittler, and while Yankees fans are hoping it’s still far from over, he certainly left his mark as the cornerstone of the team’s starting rotation for years to come.

He made 33 starts this season, posting a 14-6 record and an MLB-best 1.95 ERA across 193.2 innings. He also struck out 239 batters and finished with a 7.0 WAR.

Boone revealed that Schlittler was “half asleep on the training table” when he learned that he would start Tuesday night.

Against Boston in his career, Schlittler is 3-1 with a 0.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. He has allowed just two earned runs across five starts.

Yankees’ Scheduled Starters

Game 1 seemed to be between Schlittler and Max Fried. With Schlittler getting the nod in Game 1, Fried will start Game 2 of the series.

If there is a Game 3, which depends on the Yankees and Red Sox splitting the opening two games, the Yankees announced that veteran Gerrit Cole will get the start.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees Legend Sends Message on Cam Schlittler Ahead of Red Sox Playoff Series

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