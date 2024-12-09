Yankees Linked to 44-Home Run Slugger to Replace Juan Soto

Yankees linked to Anthony Santander

The New York Yankees lost out on superstar outfielder Juan Soto who signed a massive 15-year deal with the New York Mets.

With the Yankees losing out on Soto, the team will now turn their attention to other free agents to fill the hole. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees are interested in signing slugging outfielder Anthony Santander to replace Soto.

“Anthony Santander has strong interest from the AL East clubs that fell short on Juan Soto: Blue Jays Red Sox Yankees Santander’s 44 HR this season are the 5th-most by a switch hitter, following Mickey Mantle (twice), Lance Berkman, and Chipper Jones,” Morosi wrote on X.

Santander would be a nice consolation prize for the Yankees after losing out on Soto. The switch-hitting outfielder could help replace the offense from Soto.

Last season with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. In his career, Santander is hitting .246 with 155 home runs and 435 RBIs.

What is Santander Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Santander is expected to get a multi-year deal in free agency.

In MLB Trade Rumors’ annual prediction article, they projected Santander to sign a four-year $80 million deal. But, after losing out on Soto and so many teams interested in Santander that could drive up the bidding.

“We’ve seen this type of profile command multi-year deals in the $20MM range,” the article read. “Kyle Schwarber signed for four years and $79MM with the Phillies, who then gave Nick Castellanos five years and $100MM that same offseason. It’s been seven years since J.D. Martinez signed for five years and $110MM with the Red Sox, but that’s another example. Santander’s minimal walk rates and low averages create a more worrisome OBP floor than those sluggers, but he has more defensive value right now than any of them did at the time they reached free agency.”

Santander is 30 years old and made his MLB debut in 2017. He’s spent his entire career with the Orioles.

Yankees Lose Soto to Mets

Soto left the Yankees after one season to sign with the Mets.

New York offered Soto a 16-year deal worth $760 million, according to Jon Heyman. The Yankees were hopeful to re-sign Soto, as owner Hal Steinbrenner said the goal was to keep Soto in the Bronx.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

However, throughout Soto’s free agency, Steinbrenner did say the Mets’ spending power was a concern going into free agency.

“I could say that about a couple other owners too,” Steinbrenner said when asked about Cohen’s spending power. “Or corporations, for that matter, that represent the ownership group. So, I mean, of course it’s a concern.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. The superstar outfielder hit 4 home runs and 9 RBIs in the playoffs. He’s a four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner.