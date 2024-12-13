Insider: Door ‘Open’ For Yankees to Sign Former 41-Home Run Slugging Infielder

Yankees linked to signing Alex Bregman.

The New York Yankees could be soon addressing its offense.

The Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets and New York has yet to replace him, as well as Anthony Rizzo who also is a free agent.

However, after the Chicago Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the door is now open for the Yankees to sign Alex Bregman.

“If the Houston Astros complete their Kyle Tucker trade for 3B Isaac Parades, 3B prospect Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, that certainly would open the door for the New York Yankees to sign 3B Alex Bregman,” Nightengale reported.

Bregman to the Yankees does make sense, as he would bolster New York’s lineup. As well, he would also play third base which could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, which, in turn, would help improve their defense.

Bregam hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs while his career-high is 41 home runs and 112 RBIs. Bregman is a two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner.

Yankees GM Confirms He’s Had Conversations With Bregman

Brian Cashman, the Yankees general manager confirmed the team has interest in Bregman.

Cashman also confirmed they have talked to Scott Boras about what a potential deal could look like.

“My job is to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said to the media on December 13. “We are going to vet every opportunity out there. First and foremost, we will find out if that can match. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s side. He’s now into free agency.

“I’m sure he has a whole boatload of choices and really good players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras,” Cashman added. “I’ll acknowledge that, with a lot of his clients, including Alex Bregman. Certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he has been a part of, but that is as far as I will say at this point.”

Bregman is a two-time World Series champion with the Astros. The 30-year-old was selected second overall in the 2015 MLB draft by Houston out of LSU.

New York Acquires All-Star Reliever

The Yankees did make a big move on December 13 acquiring All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York acquired Williams, who’s in the final year of club control, for left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, infield prospect Caleb Durbin, and cash.

Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 22 games while going 14-of-15 in save opportunities last season. However, in the playoffs, the right-hander did struggle as in 2 games he had a 21.60 ERA.

Cortes, meanwhile, became expendable after New York signed Max Fried to an eight-year deal. The left-hander went 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA in 31 games with the Yankees last season.

Durbin, meanwhile, is 24 years old and was in the running to be New York’s starting second baseman in 2025. The infielder spent most of 2024 in Triple-A slashing .287/.396/.471 with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 60 RBIs.