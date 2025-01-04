Yankees Linked to 900-Game Veteran From Rival

The New York Yankees have a need for a backup catcher and the team is now linked to veteran catcher James McCann.

New York traded backup catcher Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds so the Yankees have a need for a backup catcher. With that, MLB analyst Madison Pavich of PinstripeAlley of SB Nation links the Yankees to signing veteran free agent catcher James McCann.

“There’s not a lot of room to play around with the roster as currently constructed — there’s plenty of relief options to throw around,” Pavich wrote. “But not as many spots to find playing time in the lineup… Much has been made about the third base/second base hole, but the team does also have a spot at catcher to sort out. Austin Wells will be the starter. But, there’s room for a backup now that Jose Trevino is in Cincinnati.

“The most likely solution is that the team will hold a competition in spring training, but there’s an opportunity to bring in a solid vet to continue to aid Wells’ development. James McCann has become a dependable backup at this point in his career, and could slot in quite well to ensure that there’s never a total black hole at the position,” Pavich wrote.

McCann would be a great fit for the Yankees backup catcher. He spent the last two seasons as the Baltimore Orioles backup catcher and has done a good job. McCann has played in 919 career games while last season, he hit .234 with 8 home runs and 31 RBIs in 66 games. McCann would also add some veteran experience behind Austin Wells who isn’t a proven top catcher in the big leagues.

Who Would be Yankees’ Backup Catcher?

New York will enter the 2025 MLB season with Austin Wells as the team’s starting catcher.

However, the Yankees’ don’t have a clear-cut option to be their backup catcher. But, there are options on the 40-man roster to compete for the job.

On the 40-man roster, the Yankees are carrying four catchers. Wells’ job is already locked in, meaning J.C. Escarra, Alex Jackson, and Jesus Rodriguez will all compete for the backup job.

Escarra split time between AA and AAA last season. The 29-year-old hit .302 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs in 52 AAA games last season.

Jackson, meanwhile, is also 29 and has spent time in the MLB. He’s played in 124 career games between the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. In his MLB career, he’s hit .132 with 6 home runs and 24 RBIs.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is just 22 and seems like a longshot to make the roster. He spent the 2024 season between A+ and AA. However, in 23 games in AA, he hit .226 with 5 home runs and 14 RBIs. So perhaps he can sneak onto the roster with an impressive spring training.

What Would McCann Get in Free Agency?

McCann is coming off his four-year $40.6 million deal and enters free agency likely to get a pay cut.

The veteran catcher is 34 years old and will likely sign a one or two-year deal in free agency. A comparable could be someone like Luke Maile of the Reds who’s set to earn $3.5 million in 2025.

Ultimately, a one or two-year deal worth $3-5 million per season likely would be enough to sign McCann.