Yankees Linked to Versatile 2-Time World Series Champion in Free Agency

The New York Yankees have done most of their heavy lifting in free agency, but there still could be another move or two.

The Yankees could use another infielder as New York still has a hole at third base. So, MLB analyst Estevao Maximo of Pinstripe Alley believes the Yankees should pursue Kike Hernandez in free agency.

“As free agent and trade options dwindle, those still available receive a more detailed look and that is the case for Kiké Hernández, who happens to check a lot of boxes for the Yankees,” Maximo wrote. “In fact, Hernández checks so many boxes that not so long ago he came rather close to joining the Yankees. According to the player himself, his last free agent decision in the previous offseason came down to the Yankees and Dodgers, with him ultimately choosing to return to LA…

“Moving over to the Yankees and the fit with Hernández, most of the reasons why the pursuit of his services made sense a year ago still apply, even with all the changes made to the roster since then. As things currently stand, Oswaldo Cabrera is the likeliest option to be starting in the Yankees’ infield for 2025 alongside Jazz Chisholm Jr., whether that’s at second or third base,” Maximo added.

Hernandez nearly signed with the Yankees last offseason, so New York has shown interest in him in the past. He can also play multiple positions and play well defensively which would be a big boost for New York.

In 2024, Hernandez hit .229 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs with the Dodgers. He was a part of Los Angeles’ World Series roster in 2020 and 2024.

Analyst Makes Case for Yankees to Sign Hernandez

Along with Hernandez adding insurance to the infield, he can also play in the outfield if needed.

Hernandez would be depth behind Jasson Dominguez in left field if the top prospect falters, which is why Maximo thinks the Yankees should sign the versatile player.

“Looking beyond a potential starting fit at third, Hernandez comes with a rare level of flexibility, carrying significant experience at key positions such as shortstop and center field. Sure, we want to see Jasson Domínguez running away with an outfield role, but a trio of Hernández, Bellinger and Judge would provide great defense,” Maximo wrote.

“Worst-case scenario, Hernández can be the first man off the bench for various positions, allowing the team to maintain a ton of flexibility on that front and with the rest of the bench,” Maximo added. “Even an emergency pitcher for 4.2 innings, Hernández has significant exposure to every position on the field apart from catcher, including over 100 career starts at center, second base and shortstop, each. If he’s still interested in putting on pinstripes, the Yankees may be prudent to go after him for a second offseason in a row.”

Hernandez is 33 and likely would sign on a short-term deal, so it’s also a low-risk move for the Yankees.

Dodgers Likely to Move on From Hernandez

Hernandez has been a key member of the Dodgers roster for a couple of years but his time in Los Angeles is likely over.

The Dodgers recently signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim, which likely ended the chances of Hernandez’s re-signing with Los Angeles.

Los Angeles plans to use Kim in a super-utility role, which is what Hernandez had been doing for the Dodgers.