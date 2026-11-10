Yankees Could Revisit 2 All-Stars After Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

The New York Yankees may not be finished exploring their options at second base, even with several potential replacements for Jazz Chisholm Jr. already on the roster.

Following New York’s decision not to extend Chisholm a qualifying offer, the organization appeared positioned to move forward with Anthony Volpe or another internal option at the position.

However, two established All-Stars could still enter the picture.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees may check in on free-agent second basemen Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez, despite previously appearing comfortable with their existing options.

The possibility raises questions about how general manager Brian Cashman plans to approach an offseason featuring several important roster decisions.

Yankees Could Explore Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez in Free Agency

Heyman’s November 9 report identified Lowe and Arraez as players New York could revisit, although there is no confirmation that the organization has begun negotiations with either player.

Both would offer substantial offensive production, but in different ways.

Lowe, 32, is coming off an impressive season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting 35 home runs and recording an .824 OPS in 2026.

The veteran also made significant strides defensively, finishing with 15 Outs Above Average at second base, according to MLB.com.

His combination of power and improved defense makes him an intriguing candidate for a Yankees lineup that already features established sluggers.

Arraez, meanwhile, offers a completely different offensive profile.

The four-time All-Star and three-time batting champion hit .310 with a .345 on-base percentage in 2026, continuing to demonstrate his elite contact skills.

Arraez also improved considerably defensively, recording 12 Outs Above Average at second base. His ability to consistently put the ball in play could give the Yankees a different dimension offensively.

While the team initially seemed content with in-house options, this report suggests that the door may still be open for a marquee addition at the keystone.

The Yankees will have to navigate other potential needs, including third base, and decide whether Lowe or Arraez could be feasible additions.

For now, Heyman’s report establishes that Lowe and Arraez remain possibilities rather than confirmed pursuits.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Leaves Yankees Facing Important Infield Questions

New York’s uncertainty at second base follows a significant decision involving Chisholm.

The Yankees declined to extend the two-time All-Star a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer ahead of the November 2 deadline.

The decision allows Chisholm to enter free agency without draft-pick compensation attached to his next contract.

Chisholm struggled to replicate his impressive 2025 campaign, when he recorded 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

In 2026, he hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and a career-high 41 stolen bases across 137 games.

Despite the disappointing offensive production, Chisholm remains a dynamic player with power and speed. He has also publicly expressed interest in returning to New York.

Another wrinkle to this situation is the talent New York has on its current roster.

Volpe emerged as a potential second-base solution after spending time developing at the position during the 2026 season.

José Caballero offers another option, while Luis García Jr. has experience playing second base despite spending considerable time at first base.

That flexibility gives Cashman several directions to consider.

New York could keep its existing players in place and allocate resources toward other needs, or pursue a proven veteran like Lowe or Arraez to upgrade the lineup.

With Chisholm’s future unresolved, the Yankees’ next steps could provide an early indication of how aggressively they intend to reshape their infield this offseason.