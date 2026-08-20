New York Yankees Make $1 Million Investment in 15-Year-Old Dominican Prospect

The New York Yankees are entering a pivotal stretch of the MLB season as the postseason slowly approaches.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from building for the future and bolstering their farm system, which is exactly what they did Wednesday.

Yankees Reach Pre-Agreement With 15-Year-Old

In a story first reported by Dominican journalist Wilber Sanchez, the Yankees reached a pre-agreement with 15-year-old outfielder Wilson Gomez from the Dominican Republic roughly six months before the 2027 international signing period begins.

The Yankees will reportedly make a significant investment in the young prospect, with Gomez set to receive a $1 million signing bonus.

Sanchez also highlighted Gomez’s tools, noting that the young outfielder “runs a 6.5-second 60-yard dash, has power, and [can] hit at every level.”

“SOURCE: The Yankees have reached a pre-agreement with 15-year-old Dominican prospect Wilson Gómez for a $1 million signing bonus,” Sanchez shared Wednesday. “Position: OF Agent: Wilin Rosario From: Monte Plata, Dominican Republic Class: 2028.”

SOURCE: The Yankees have reached a pre-agreement with 15-year-old Dominican prospect Wilson Gómez for a $1 million signing bonus. Position: OF

Agent: Wilin Rosario

From: Monte Plata, Dominican Republic

Class: 2028 “He runs a 6.5-second 60-yard dash, has power, and has hit at… pic.twitter.com/6B5YrhkIxQ — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) August 19, 2026

Yankees’ International Signing Plans

According to NJ.com, this marks the Yankees’ largest bonus for an international prospect since they signed shortstop Manny Cedeno for $2.5 million in January 2024. Cedeno also came from the Dominican Republic.

Gomez won’t be able to officially sign with New York until the signing period begins at the end of January. The Yankees are expected to have between $5.4 million and $6.3 million in pool money to spend on international prospects, and it appears they’re already committing a significant portion of it.