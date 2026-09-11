New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Announcement Before Mets Series

The New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

Sitting out of the game amid his ongoing ramp-up after returning from the IL was superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge played seven innings in his return on Tuesday night and eight innings on Wednesday. Manager Aaron Boone knew ahead of time that Judge would sit Thursday.

On Friday night, the Yankees will play their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, on the 25th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Yankees Make Judge Announcement

Ahead of the series opener, the Yankees unveiled their starting lineup, and as expected, there would be no way Judge would sit this one out.

He is back in the order, hitting third, and will draw the start in right field.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/11 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodon SP.”

Yankees 9/11 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 11, 2026

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

Unfortunately for Judge, the bulk of his 2026 season has been plagued by a stress fracture in his right rib.

He spent roughly three months on the 60-day IL and chose not to do a rehab assignment, which is why the Yankees are being fairly cautious with him throughout these first few games back.

The three-time MVP has appeared in 61 games this season and is batting .249 with 55 hits, 17 home runs, and 38 RBIs. He’s already recorded two hits since returning earlier this week.