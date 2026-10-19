New York Yankees Make Final Decision on Aaron Boone’s Future as Manager

The New York Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS nearly two weeks ago, ending their postseason run.

The result extended their World Series championship drought to 17 years and sparked debate about what the team needs to change, whether in the front office, coaching staff or roster.

At the center of the criticism has been manager Aaron Boone, who just completed his ninth season with the organization and has one year remaining on his contract.

Are the Yankees Firing Boone?

One of the biggest questions entering the offseason was whether the Yankees would fire Boone after another disappointing postseason exit.

USA Today’s Pete Caldera officially answered that question Monday, reporting that the Yankees will retain Boone for the 2027 season, the final year of his current deal.

Caldera’s report read, “Aaron Boone is returning as Yankees mgr in 2027, per MLB executive source. Next season is the final guaranteed year of his current contract.”

Boone Expected to Return

Following the team’s playoff exit, reporters asked Boone if he wanted to return in 2027 and expected to do so. He made it clear that he wanted to return and expected to, but he didn’t directly address his future after the Yankees lost Game 3 to Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, of course,” Boone said when asked if he wants to and expects to be back. “Again, that’s for another day. Right now is about trying to reflect on this, and trying to connect with guys as much as I can. Appreciative of a lot of things, but those conversations and things are for another day.”