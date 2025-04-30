Yankees Go Boom-Boom-Boom Again, Make MLB History in Baltimore

A month after they lit up the league with “torpedo bats” and a 20-run outburst, the New York Yankees returned to the headlines Tuesday night—not with controversy, but with history.

Facing Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson, New York became the first team in MLB history to lead off a game with three straight home runs twice in the same season. Trent Grisham got it started with a bomb to Eutaw Street, his eighth of the year. One pitch later, Aaron Judge made sure Grisham’s brief moment atop the team’s home run leaderboard didn’t last long.

“I can’t let him have that,” Judge said with a grin. “We were tied for a second, but I had to take that back.”

Judge’s homer gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead before fans could settle into their seats. Then came Ben Rice, who followed with a 378-foot shot of his own to make it three in a row. The entire sequence took less than a minute and set the tone for a 15–3 thrashing of the Orioles.

Second Time’s the Charm—for the Record Books

Back on March 29, the Yankees pulled the same stunt against Milwaukee. That day’s starter? Nestor Cortes Jr.—the lefty they traded this winter in exchange for reliever Devin Williams. The historical symmetry wasn’t lost on the team.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around that,” manager Aaron Boone told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “To do it once is crazy. To do it twice in a month? That’s just a different level.”

The home run parade didn’t stop after the opening salvo. Rice added a second homer in the next inning, and Cody Bellinger—still trying to shake off a rough start—added a solo shot of his own. When the dust settled, the Yankees had hit six home runs in the game and moved their season total to 51, a new franchise record for April.

While Judge and Rice continue to anchor the middle of the lineup, their production is forcing some tough questions for the front office. As Kirschner reports, internal conversations are already underway about how to keep Rice’s bat in the lineup once Giancarlo Stanton returns from injury.

With the win, the Yankees keep rolling—and with the long ball leading the charge, they’re making history at a pace even their own record books can barely keep up with.