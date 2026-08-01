New York Yankees Make Roster Move After Trading Camilo Doval

The New York Yankees made headlines Saturday afternoon after agreeing to trade reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees acquired Doval midway through last season, but he never found consistent success in pinstripes.

In return, New York received minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo, the Pirates’ No. 17-ranked prospect, and outfielder Luis Cruz.

Yankees Make Roster Move

After opening a spot on the major league roster by trading Doval, the Yankees are reportedly set to make another move ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, New York will promote right-handed reliever Yovanny Cruz from Triple-A.

The Yankees are planning to promote Yovanny Cruz to replace Camilo Doval in their bullpen per Joel Sherman. pic.twitter.com/QRsObsWBu1 — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) August 1, 2026

Cruz’s 2026 Season

Cruz has already received a call-up from the Yankees this season and has made the most of his limited opportunities.

He has appeared in three games and has not allowed an earned run across 4.1 innings while recording six strikeouts and a 0.231 WHIP.

With the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Cruz owns a 7-3 record and has posted a 3.53 ERA with four saves across 35.2 innings in 31 appearances. He has also recorded 52 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Saturday’s game at 62-48, sitting in second place in the AL East, 2.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees plan to target bullpen help, a catcher, and potentially a right-handed bat over the next 24 to 48 hours after injuries depleted their roster.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top American League Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three postseason series against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.