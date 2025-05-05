Yankees Make Surprise Decision on Top Prospect After Hot Start

The New York Yankees are bringing their top prospect closer to the majors sooner than expected, making him one of the youngest players at his new level.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees elevated top shortstop George Lombard Jr. to Double-A on Sunday after a torrid start with High-A Hudson Valley. The teenager has impressed with his prowess at the plate and mature approach to the game, putting on path to reach the big club sooner than many had expected.

Yankees Put George Lombard Jr. on Path to the Majors

Lombard is seen as the team’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, joining the Yankees as a first-round draft pick in 2023. The 19-year-old is the son of former Major Leaguer George Lombard, and Passan noted that the pedigree is evident on Lombard Jr.’s approach to the game.

“The Yankees obliged after Lombard showed a more mature approach, walking in more than 20% of his plate appearances in Hudson Valley and striking out at 19.8%,” Passan wrote. “Between his swing decisions and batted-ball data, Lombard impressed evaluators and looked primed for a promotion despite his age, sources said.”

Lombard has hit .329/.496/.488 with one home run and 11 stolen bases in 24 games with Hudson Valley, building on a strong performance in spring training.

Lombard could be well ahead of schedule as MLB Pipeline predicted that the 19-year-old would reach the MLB by 2027. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic noted that Lombard will essentially be at the kids’ table in Double-A.

“The promotion is quite the endorsement for Lombard. The average pitcher in the Eastern League is five years older than Lombard, and the average hitter is nearly four years older,” Kirschner wrote.

“He’ll be the youngest player in the league when he debuts for Somerset and one of just four Double A players who are 20 years old or younger, joining Nelson Rada, Ethan Salas and Sebastian Walcott.”

Yankees Youngster Earned Praise From Aaron Judge

Before Lombard earned a fast promotion, he caught the attention of some of the top members of the Yankees. During spring training, AL MVP Aaron Judge shared some high praise for the poise Lombard showed.

“In your first camp, you’re trying to come in here, you’re trying to impress, and sometimes you can maybe do a little too much,” Judge said, via The Athletic. “But he has stepped right in and has kind of owned it all. He’s a hard worker, just like his dad. I’m excited for his future, that’s for sure.”

Lombard’s jump to Double-A may have turned heads, but it’s likely not putting him on track to the Bronx anytime this year. The Athletic’s Kirschner predicted he would remain in the minor leagues for this year, but could be on track to shave a full year off the initial projection of when he would join the Yankees.

“It’s still highly unlikely Lombard will make his MLB debut in 2025,” Kirschner wrote. “But if he impresses in Double A this year, it’s not impossible to think he could debut in 2026.”